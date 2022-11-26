Maryland World Cup Betting: Spain vs. Germany Odds & Predictions

Spain meet Germany on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET in one of the most highly-anticipated group stage matchups for World Cup fans and Maryland bettors alike. With Maryland sports betting apps now live, it’s the perfect time for fans to get in on the action.

According to the top Maryland sportsbooks, “La Roja” are slight favorites in the latest Spain vs. Germany odds after the two sides endured very different starts to the tournament.

On Monday morning, it was tough to imagine any team dominating a group stage match the way England controlled Iran. Spain, however, managed to make England vs. Iran look hotly contested. Spain demolished Costa Rica on Wednesday, jumping out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before adding four more after the break, for a head-turning final score of 7-0.

Germany, on the other hand, opened World Cup play with a stunning loss to Japan. The Germans led 1-0 before giving up two goals in a 2-1 defeat. The 2014 World Cup champions are in grave danger of failing to advance from group play at back-to-back World Cups. In 2018, Germany lost their opener to Mexico before finishing last in the group.

Looking at Spain vs. Germany odds, props, and predictions, we’ll examine whether bettors in Maryland should expect Spain to maintain the control they enjoyed against Costa Rica. Can Germany stay alive in the tournament? A loss would almost guarantee their elimination.

Soccer fans in Annapolis have several options if they want to catch the World Cup action at sports bars with other soccer fans. This is one of the most exciting World Cup matches of the group stage and a perfect opportunity to enjoy a match with some food and fun.

Forward Brewing – 418 Fourth St, Annapolis, MD 21403

Dark Horse – 985 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403

Market House Annapolis – 25 Market Space, City Dock, Annapolis, MD 21401

West End – 2049 West Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Spain vs. Germany Broadcast Info: Where to Watch in Maryland

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2 p.m. ET

Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Where to Watch: FS1 FoxSports.com Fox Sports App Peacock Telemundo



Germany vs. Spain Odds at MD Sportsbooks: Moneyline and Total

Let’s take a look at the latest betting lines from top-rated Maryland sportsbooks. The odds are likely to change between now and kickoff and it’s always advised to weigh the options at various sports betting apps to find the best bonus offers and most competitive odds.

These odds reflect the prices for both sides on the three-way line, where a bet on either team is a loss in the event of a draw. DraftKings Maryland prices the draw at +260, while it’s available at +265 on BetRivers Maryland, +250 at FanDuel MD and +245 at Caesars Sportsbook Maryland.

Moneyline

The Spain vs. Germany odds list “La Roja” as only slight favorites. Oddsmakers don’t quite consider this matchup a tossup, but they clearly expect a close game. While it makes sense that Germany is getting some respect given how desperate they’ll be, Spain at +140 feels incredibly enticing given their form against Costa Rica.

Total

The total (Over/Under) for Spain vs. Germany is set at 2.5 goals, with the Over at -150 and the Under at +115 on DraftKings MD Sportsbook. While Spain’s seven-goal outburst in their last match makes it hard to imagine two or fewer goals being scored in 90 minutes, there’s not a lot of value with the Over priced at -150.

Spain vs. Germany: World Cup History

The Spanish men’s national team’s history includes one of the best runs of all time from 2008 through 2012. Spain captured the 2010 World Cup between back-to-back first-place finishes in Euro 2008 and Euro 2012.

More recently, Spain failed to advance past group play in 2014 and was eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2018.

Four years after Spain raised the trophy in 2010, Germany won for the fourth time in 2014. That title run included a historic 7-1 win over Brazil in the semifinals (on Brazil soil). Germany also won the World Cup in 1990, 1974 and 1954.

Germany and Spain have previously met in the World Cup three times: in 1994, 1982, and 1966. They drew in ’94 and West Germany beat Spain 2-1 in both ’82 and ’66.

Spain Betting News & Notes

Spain is coming off an outstanding start to the tournament fueled by big contributions from Barcelona teenagers Gavi and Pedri in the midfield. Up top, their Barcelona teammate Ferran Torres scored twice. Ex-Barca Manager Luis Enrique also started Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba against Costa Rica.

The depth of “La Roja” was on full display against Costa Rica, as six different players accounted for the seven goals (Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata).

While Spain entered the tournament as second-tier favorites — behind pre-WC favorites Brazil, France, Argentina, and England — their odds are now as short as anyone’s other than Brazil’s.

Roster

Enrique made several interesting choices when he named his squad, leaving off notable established players including Gerard Moreno, David de Gea, Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara.

Injuries

So far, Spain have avoided major injuries. Enrique was forced to replace Valencia left back Jose Gaya with Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde due to injury, but so far, Spain are healthier than most teams in Qatar.

Germany Betting News & Notes

Germany are on the ropes despite controlling their match against Japan (they held a 3.1-1.5 advantage in xG, an 8-4 advantage in shots on target and controlled 74% of possession). Still, the loss against Japan was potentially disastrous because of how hard it is to advance from group play when losing the first match.

And while it was encouraging to generate 3.1 expected goals, the inability to finish scoring chances was concerning, especially ahead of a match where they’re unlikely to have eight shots on target.

Roster

The German roster has plenty of talent, starting with star Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer. While Germany miss Timo Werner — who is missing the tournament with an injury — they still boast a number of dangerous attacking pieces, including Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller.

The starting back line against Japan featured David Raum at left back, Nico Schlotterbeck and Antonio Rudiger at center back and Niklas Sule at right back. That group will be tested by a Spanish attack that looked incredibly potent against Costa Rica.

Injuries

The biggest injury news for Germany emerged prior to the tournament, when Timo Werner was ruled out.

Spain vs. Germany Props

Below is a sampling of Germany vs. Spain prop bets that are available in Maryland.

Anytime Goalscorer (FanDuel Maryland)

Alvaro Morata (+160)

Ansu Fati (+210)

Ferran Torres (+230)

Niclas Fullkrug (+250)

Kai Havertz (+250)

Pablo Sarabia (+260)

Correct Score (DraftKings Maryland)

Spain 1-0: +950

Spain 2-0: +1400

Spain 2-1: +850

Germany 1-0: +1100

Germany 2-0: +1500

Germany 2-1: +1000

0-0: +1800

1-1: +600

Total Goal Props (DraftKings Maryland):

Over 0.5 goals -10000, Under 0.5 goals +1400

Over 1.5 goals -525, Under 1.5 goals +350

Over 2.5 goals -150, Under 2.5 goals +115

Over 3.5 goals +170, Under 4.5 goals -600

Spain vs. Germany Prediction: Spain 3, Germany 1

Some might argue that it’s risky to bet against a team as dangerous as Germany given the desperation of Hansi Flick’s side. But Spain as only slight favorites feels like a slamdunk given how well they played against Costa Rica and how cohesive they look so far.

Germany obviously boast a ton of talent, but Flick subbing off Ilkay Gundogan against Japan was a bizarre decision. That move, as well as a couple other decisions, made it fair to question whether Flick knows who should be on the pitch. “La Roja”, on the other hand, are a young team that look too good to bet against.

Head over to DraftKings MD to check out the following plays if Spain is the side you’re backing on Sunday:

Spain win and over 1.5 (+180)

Half Time/Full Time – Spain/Spain (+260)

Spain -1.5 (+360)

