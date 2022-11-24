Maryland Sports Betting: Claim Up To $5,400 In Bonuses Now

Now that Maryland sports betting is live and accepting bets, new users can get in on a number of lucrative bonus offers. Here’s a list of the best offers on the table for Maryland sports bettors:

If you claim all the bonuses to their fullest extent, that’s a whopping $5,400 in promos from Maryland sports betting sites. You don’t need to claim them all in full, as that would require a lot of upfront investment, but you can still; make these bonuses work for you in combination with one another.

The Fine Print: Maryland Sports Betting Bonuses Explained

Here’s a quick overview of each bonus available at Maryland sports betting sites.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code: Choose Your Bonus

The Caesars bonus is the most complex, only because the amount you bet determines your bonus. Once you sign up and deposit at Caesars Sportsbook Maryland, you have a choice. You can either:

Bet $20-$100 and receive $100 in free bets as a result or Bet $100.01+ and get up to $1,500 on Caesars

If you go with the first option, you just need to place a qualifying bet within that range and you’ll be given free bets to use. If you bet more than $100, you instead receive up to $1,500 on Caesars. This essentially works like a second chance bet or first bet insurance. If your bet over $100 loses, you’ll get refunded in free bets. Alternatively, if your bet of $100+ wins, your receive the winnings and the bonus expires.

Second Chance Bets Or First Bet Insurance: BetMGM, PointsBet, And BetRivers

BetMGM, PointsBet, and BetRivers all have different versions of a second chance or first bet insurance offer. With the BetMGM Maryland bonus code and at BetRivers Maryland, they work in much the same way: place your first wager, and you’ll get refunded in free bets if you lose, up to $1,000 at BetMGM and $500 at BetRivers.

With the PointsBet Maryland promo code, the second chance bets come in two parts:

A fixed odds wager up to $500 A PoinstBetting wager up to $1,500

Fixed odds means a standard sports bet like you might find at any Maryland sportsbook. PointsBetting is a unique wager type available only at PointsBet. In PointsBetting, the degree to which you are correct or incorrect directly impacts your payout or loss. It’s a high-risk, high-reward bet type.

Bet & Get: DraftKings And FanDuel

At DraftKings and FanDuel, the bonus is simple. Place a wager of $5 or more and you’ll get $200 in free bets. Simple as that! Using the link for the DraftKings Maryland promo code, or the one for FanDuels gets you some easy free bets.

Note that your bet does not need to win to get you the bonus. Simply placing the $5+ bet will earn you $200 in free bets. It’s one of the better Maryland sports betting offers for launch.

How Free Bets Work On Maryland Sports Betting Apps

Notice how each sportsbook offers a bonus that will likely result in you receiving free bets, whether by placing a wager (DraftKings Maryland and FanDuel Maryland) or by losing your first second chance wager. It’s important to note that free bets work differently from real money wagers. When placing a wager with free bets, you only receive the winnings if your bet hits.

For example, a $100 free bet with odds of +125 would pay out exactly $125. That accounts for the winnings, but not for the original bet amount. A $100 real money wager on the same odds would pay out $225, including the $100 wager plus $125 in winnings. Keep that difference in mind when you’re using free bets you get from these Maryland sports betting bonuses.

You Can Claim Multiple Bonuses

Finally, there’s no need to restrict yourself to a single bonus offer. In theory, you can claim all of the offers above. In practice, it can be a bit hard to do because most of the offers require some sort of bet to kick in. If you wanted to claim the full amount from every Maryland sports betting site, you’d need to deposit and bet quite a hefty sum. That’s the bad news. The good news? You can use these to the degree you’re comfortable with, spending-wise. If you want to place a $20 wager at BetRivers, you’ll still get $20 if you lose that first wager. These bonuses scale.

That’s all you need to know! Now you can claim your bonuses and start betting.

