Maryland Sports Betting Bonuses: What You Need To Know

Maryland sports betting is officially underway online! During last week’s launch, numerous online sportsbooks went live in the Old Line state. And with sportsbooks come bonuses—lots of them. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of all of the Maryland sports betting bonus offers that are now available.



Sports betting bonuses can get confusing. They come with a lot of fine print and jargon that can take time to decipher for new and casual bettors. Not to worry, though, because we can help you better understand the various bonuses available to you as a new Maryland bettor.

Maryland Sports Betting Bonuses

Right now there are six online sportsbooks available in Maryland. Here they are, with their bonuses listed:

DraftKings : bet $5, get $200 in free bets

Caesars : $1,500 back in free bets or $100 in free bets with code SHARPBETPICS

BetMGM : first bet insurance up to $1,000 with code SHARP

FanDuel : bet $5, get $200 in free bets

PointsBet : up to $2,000 across two second-chance bets with code BESTOFFER

BetRivers : $500 second chance bet with code SHARPRIV

If you’re ready to claim bonuses, you can click the links above to do so. Just remember to use our code where listed! These bonuses are only available for new users.

Need a primer on what all of those terms and amounts mean? We’ve got you covered.

DraftKings and FanDuel: Bet & Get

Ever the fiercest of rivals, DraftKings and FanDuel are offering identical bonuses in Maryland.

When you sign up and place a $5+ bet on either platform, you’ll receive $200 in free bets. It doesn’t matter whether your $5+ bet wins. Simply placing the bet gets you the $200 in free bets.

Free bets work differently than real-money bets, but we’ll cover that later.

Caesars: Choose Your Bonus

At Caesars Sportsbook Maryland, you have a choice. You make that choice by placing your first bet. Here are the two bonus options, based on how much you wager:

$20-$100: get a $100 free bet

$100.01 or above: up to $1,500 on Caesars

In other words, a bet between $20 and $100 will get you a free bet of $100. It’s similar to the DraftKings or FanDuel offer, though the amounts differ. Win or lose on your initial wager, you’ll still get the free bets.

If you bet more than $100, you will get refunded your wager amount in free bets, but only if you lose. Let’s say you wager $500 on the Ravens to cover the spread and they fail to do so. Caesars will give you $500 in free bets to account for the loss, then the bonus expires. Had the bet won, you would receive your winnings as normal and the bonus would expire.

Second Chance Bets and First Bet Insurance Explained

At every other sportsbook, you’ll see some variation on first bet insurance or second chance bets featured in the bonus terminology. These effectively mean the same thing; sportsbooks just like to use their own terms for the bonus type.

First bet insurance and second chance bets work just like the second Caesars bonus described above. Place your first bet at a sportsbook. If your wager loses, you will be refunded your bet amount in free bets, up to a maximum. Those maximums vary, as evidenced by each Maryland sportsbook’s different bonuses:

BetMGM : up to $1,000

Caesars: up to $1,500 (if you wager more than $100)

PointsBet: up to $2,000 across two bet types (more on that below)

BetRivers : up to $500

In theory, you could deposit at all of the sportsbooks above and place various bets using these bonuses, with the free bet refund opportunity potentially making up for your losses.

PointsBet Maryland Bonus Explained

PointsBet gives you two second chance bets:

A $500 fixed odds second chance bet

A second chance PointsBetting bet up to $1,500

The $500 bet is a normal sports bet. The PointsBetting wager type is unique to PointsBet. In PointsBetting, you predict an outcome, usually a point spread or over/under result. The degree to which you are correct or incorrect then multiplies your win or loss. So if you bet the over and it hits by a margin of four points, you might win 4x your bet (the multiplier can change depending on certain selectable options). But if the under hits, you would lose a multiple of your bet. It’s high risk, but some savvy bettors enjoy the thrill of PointsBetting.

How Free Bets Work

Every single bonus on this list has the potential to give you free bets. They could come in the form of a second chance offer or as a bet and get deal. Either way, they work in much the same way.

Free bets are not real money bets. So they function in a different way. When you place a wager with free bets and win, you only receive the winnings. For example, if you use a $100 free bet on odds of +150 and win, you will receive the $150 but not your initial wager of $100.

Conversely, a real money wager of $100 on the same odds would pay $250, equal to your original wager plus your winnings. Keep that in mind when you’re using your free bets.

Here are all of the Maryland betting promotions now available to sports fans in the state.

