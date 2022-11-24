Maryland Sports Betting: Betting Now Live For Thanksgiving Football Games

Maryland sports betting went live just in the nick of time! Sportsbooks launched in the Old Line state earlier this week to test out their technology and ensure they could support betting activity. Now, many sportsbooks are fully live in the state, taking bets and offering lucrative welcome bonuses. That means your post-feast football fix is in, and you can place wagers on Thanksgiving football games at Maryland sportsbooks.

Maryland Sports Betting Bonuses

The following sportsbooks are live and taking bets in Maryland. You can sign up for them today and earn great welcome bonuses to start your Thanksgiving Day betting.

In total, that’s a possible $4,400 in bonuses. Of course, some of these bonuses require a hefty deposit. For example, Caesars’ $1,500 offer necessitates a bonus of that amount if you wish to get the full bonus. Same with PointsBet. For second-chance bets like these, you first have to place a bet on your own dime. Then if you lose, you get the refund in the form of free bets. Same with BetMGM’s offer up to $1,000.

Of these bonuses, DraftKings and FanDuel’s (which are identical) are the easiest to claim. Join, deposit, and bet $5 or more. Win or lose, you’ll get $200 in free bets from the sportsbook. This is the easiest way to get in on the Maryland sports betting action.

Thanksgiving Football Games To Bet On

You can use any or all of these Maryland sports betting bonuses to bet on Thanksgiving Day football games. Below, we’ll preview Thursday’s NFL match-ups.The odds below are all pulled from DraftKings at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Buffalo Bills Vs. Detroit Lions

Moneyline: Bills (-435), Lions (+360)

Point Spread: Bills -9 (-110), Lions +9 (-110)

Total: Over/Under 54 (-110/-110)

The 7-3 Bills take on the 4-6 Lions at 12:30 ET on November 24, kicking off Turkey Day football games. The Lions are shockingly second in the NFC North with the 4-6 record while the Bills are tied for first in the AFC East with the Dolphins.

Buffalo is largely expected to trounce the Lions, but the NFL has been unpredictable this season. Still, the Bills far outmach the Lions in almost every category, and we expect them to take home a win. However, there’s not a ton of value in the Bills moneyline (a $435 bet would pay $100). The spread, on the other hand, looks relatively enticing, and the Bills could cover against an inferior team. If you prefer to steer clear of either team, in particular, the over looks reasonable this week. Both the Bills and Lions have seen high-scoring games in the past few weeks, making 54 seem like a viable over play.

New York Giants Vs. Dallas Cowboys

Moneyline: Giants (+310), Cowboys (-380)

Point Spread: Giants +9 (-110), Cowboys -9 (-110)

Total: Over/Under 44.5 (-115/-105)

Here’s a divisional rivalry match-up with a lot of narrative. The Cowboys and Giants are tied for second in the NFC East at 7-3. Trailing them? The Washington Commanders at 6-5. Leading the conference is the Philadelphia Eagles at 9-1.

Sure, they’re tied, but the Cowboys are expected to decisively defeat the Giants. The 9-point spread and lopsided moneyline showcase the mismatch here. The over seems like the most reasonable bet here, and at 44.5 it’s a great option. The Cowboys have scored 40, 28, and 49 points in their last three games, and if the Giants don’t put up much of a fight, Dallas could bring home most of the points needed to trigger the over.

New England Patriots Vs. Minnesota Vikings

Moneyline: Patriots (+135), Vikings (-155)

Point Spread: Patriots +3 (-110), Vikings -3 (-110)

Total: Over/Under 41.5 (-110/-110)

Finally, a close matchup (at least in terms of the odds). The Vikings may have lost to the Cowboys by 37 points last week, but they’re still leading the NFC North by quite a stretch with an 8-2 record (the closest trailing team is the lions at 4-6). Meanwhile, the Patriots are at a respectable 6-4, behind the Bills and Dolphins in the AFC East.

Sportsbooks give a slight edge to the Vikings this week, and we like the Minnesota moneyline here. After a rough loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings will look to bounce back and further solidify their leading position in the division.

Yet again, I like the over. The Patriots and the Vikings are both coming off low-scoring weeks. But the earlier games this season have seen plenty of points on the board for either team. 41.5 is just low enough to be a solid option for Maryland sports betting fans on Thursday.

