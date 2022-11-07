Maryland Sports Betting Apps Launch Update: How Soon Is Soon?

Maryland sports betting apps will be launching soon. But, just how soon will that be? The regulatory body is inching ever so closely to a possible announcement that sports fans across the state are eager to hear.

Maryland online sports betting will soon be a reality. The state has had retail sportsbooks available for nearly a year; online Maryland sportsbooks are next on the docket. But when will sports betting apps in Maryland go live?

As it turns out, they could launch in a matter of weeks. In fact, a handful of sportsbooks are already offering special launch bonuses to users who sign up early.

When Will Maryland Sportsbook Apps Launch?

There’s no “official” timeline for a Maryland sports betting apps to go live, but all signs point to sooner rather than later. “Fall” has been the nebulous target set forth by Maryland sports betting stakeholders. Right now, Maryland sports betting is in the hands of the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC).

SWARC last met on October 27, 2022. The commission presented license applications to the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency (MSLGCA). The presentation included ten license applications.

The next meeting is on the books for November 21. At that time, SWARC is expected to announce which of the 10 operators it reviewed will be granted licenses for Maryland sports betting operations.

A Rolling Maryland Mobile Betting App Launch Is Expected

What does that mean for launch, then? Well, this appears to be the final step before sportsbooks can actually go live. If indeed SWARC decides to approve some or all of the license applicants, some platforms may launch mere days or weeks following approval. Could we see Maryland betting apps launch for Thanksgiving weekend? SWARC has already announced a mobile launch on a rolling basis. This means we may not see a mess of apps launch on day one. Instead, we could see apps launching one at a time over a matter of weeks or months.

For Maryland bettors and sports fans who have been keeping up with the progress (or lack thereof) of online sports betting in the state, the acronym SWARC is likely permanently burned into your memory. But what is SWARC and what does it do? Let’s take a look at one of the groups behind Maryland’s sports betting legislation.

Maryland Sports Betting Launch Bonuses

Right now, you can claim some excellent Maryland sports betting bonuses. Here are three of the best Maryland sportsbook bonuses currently on offer:

DraftKings Maryland : sign up now for $200 in free bets on launch (and be entered into a sweepstakes for $100K in free bets)

: sign up now for $200 in free bets on launch (and be entered into a sweepstakes for $100K in free bets) FanDuel Maryland : early-bird sign-ups get $100 in free bets on launch

: early-bird sign-ups get $100 in free bets on launch PointsBet Maryland: five second-chance bets up to $100 each plus $200 in free bets with the PointsBetMaryland bonus code OFFERMD here

Do the math, and you’ll notice these three offers add up to $1,000 in bonuses. The DraftKings and FanDuel offers are similar: sign up now, and you’ll get the free bets once they’re live in the state. The PintsBet free bets are the same. The second-chance bets require you to wager. You can bet up to $100 for each of the second-chance bets, and if you lose, you’ll get refunded in free bets.

The best part? You can sign up for all three to earn all three bonuses. That’s a great way to kickstart your MD sports betting experience.

Who Is SWARC?

SWARC oversees both retail and online sports betting applications. All sports betting companies who operate a retail sportsbook within the state have already been reviewed and approved by SWARC. This is one of the reasons why there have been so many complains about SWARC moving at a snail’s pace when reviewing licenses for online betting.

Maryland House Bill 940 allows for a total of 110 licenses for both retail and mobile betting in Maryland. That’s a large number of licenses to review. Still, the delay in Maryland has frustrated sports fans. Hopefully, that frustration will come to a close in a matter of weeks.

While SWARC is responsible for reviewing all applications, it is the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency who will provide the licensing and regulation once approved.

Which Sportsbooks Will Launch In Maryland?

The following sportsbooks were presented by SWARC and reviewed by the MSLGCA:

DraftKings

FanDuel

PointsBet

Barstool

BetFred

BetMGM

BetRivers

Caesars

Fanatics

Parx Sportsbook

As for which ones may be approved? We’re in speculative territory, but it’s likely all ten of them could get a license and start kicking things into high gear. Barring any major application setbacks, all of these sportsbooks appear strong contenders for a Maryland license. In particular, big-name books like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, PointsBet, Caesars, Barstool, and BetRivers have been through similar processes many times before.

BetFred, Fanatics, and Parx have plenty of experience, too, but they aren’t available in quite as many markets as the other competitors.

If I had to pick one sportsbook that seems most likely to get approval, I’d say DraftKings. It’s based in Boston and has a long track record of early launches in new markets. But many other books have similar credentials.

At the very least, the SWARC meeting on November 21 is bound to be enlightening, giving us a much better idea of a Maryland sports betting launch date.

