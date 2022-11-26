Will The Maryland Gambling Industry Meet Its Diversity Goals?

Maryland sports betting is here, and you’ve likely seen the flurry of bonus offers and special welcome deals available to players in the newly launched state. Multiple sportsbooks are already live, and many more are expected to launch soon.

All eyes might be on a successful launch in Maryland, but there are many other facets to the state’s gambling industry that make it unique. Among them is Maryland’s diversity goals. The state—and its organizations in charge of regulating online sports betting—have some specific requirements in place with regard to diversity. But what are Maryland’s diversity goals, and can it meet them?

Maryland’s Diversity Goals

There are a few prongs to Maryland’s diversity approach. The first is a goal to give licenses to companies owned and operated by a diverse array of individuals According to the Washington Post, “Maryland policymakers refused to let the industry fully launch until they figured out how to ensure sports betting licenses went to that diverse set of owners.”

A cursory glance at the operators in the state tells us that goal wasn’t exactly exceeded, at least as far as Maryland’s initial slate of sportsbooks goes. DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel, PointsBet, and BetMGM are not exactly renowned for their diversity of ownership. Gambling leadership is primarily white men. Leadership teams at all of the sportsbooks we mentioned (and even the ones we didn’t list) comprise mainly white men. To be fair, women do hold leadership positions at a handful of these companies. Notably, FanDuel is helmed by may Howe, formerly of Ticketmaster.

Diversity in gambling leadership is a problem well beyond the bounds of Maryland alone. Diversity and inclusion should stem from ongoing systemic change, and while Maryland’s goal to achieve diversity in its array of license holders is commendable, it’s a hard task to accomplish in the industry’s current state.

One study—completed in mid-August, according to the Washington Post, aimed to find whether companies seeking a Maryland sports betting license have historically been targeted by discrimination. The study was relatively inconclusive, and Maryland’s stakeholders said the study indicated the industry too young to account for the country’s long history of race- and gender-based discrimination.

“That meant the state cannot legally award licenses that take gender or race into account, and it needed to come up with a new, race-neutral method to award licenses” says the Washington Post.

Instead, Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) pivoted, suggesting license applicants must have a 5%+ owner of a net worth of $1.8 million or below. SWARC also required companies seeking a license to put a diversity plan in place.

Here’s where things get sticky.

Maryland License Holder Diversity Plans

Maryland’s sports betting legislation requires licensed operators to submit a diversity plan. They must submit said plan to SWARC no later than 30 days after being awarded a license. The plan “should include strategies to obtain a diverse group of owners or contractors, conduct diversity-related events and proposed timelines and benchmarks to achieve diversity objectives,” according to Maryland Matters.

License applicants also need to check “yes” to three questions, indicating the operator will:

Put forth a good faith effort to accomplish its diversity goals

“Share diversity metrics with the MLGCC

Ensure its diversity plan is available to the public

All of this looks and sounds great on its surface, of course. And don’t get me wrong, any effort to achieve more diversity in an industry that historically lacks representation is good. But there’s a kicker.

If a sportsbook company’s diversity plan is deemed insufficient, the license is not in jeopardy. Maryland Matters reports Assistant Attorney General David Stamper said “There’s no opportunity of cancelation of the license. The license has been awarded.” The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency would collaborate with the operator to improve the plan, however.

Putting It All Together

Based on what we know, Maryland’s gambling industry includes stipulations to improve diversity in the gambling industry. The problems with its approach range from systemic to the state level.

Though Maryland made a good-faith effort to require minority and historically marginalized groups in its license pool, state officials deemed a study about representation inconclusive, calling the industry too young. This is despite obvious facts, including publicly visible leadership teams and ownership info. To assuage the issues created by the study, SWARC then proposed some requirements that could actually serve to help: every licensed operator needs to include a 5%+ owner with a net worth of $1.8 million to less, and each license holder must submit a diversity plan.

But if the plan is deemed insufficient, it’s effectively a slap on the wrist. Licenses will not be withheld or withdrawn. Instead, SWARC will work with the operator to improve the plan.

Now we turn to the question in the title of this article. Will Maryland gambling meet its diversity goals? The answer isn’t a simple yes or no. The state has moved the goalposts so many times, it’s hard to say. To be clear, it seems as though Maryland stakeholders realized that diversity in gambling has always lagged behind more progressive industries. They tried to pivot, requiring plans to achieve more diversity, which I think is a commendable goal. But the systems of accountability seem minimal at best.

In short, Maryland is doing something, but it’s up against a historically white and male industry with a lot of power, money, and influence. It’s possible these businesses could truly invest in diversity and inclusion initiatives. But it’s equally possible they could put forth the bare minimum in their required diversity plans.

It’s too early to make a firm call on whether Maryland will succeed in sparking more diversity in the gaming space. Based on the road bumps the state has already experienced, I don’t expect the Old Line state to move mountains any time soon, though I do commend lawmakers and regulators on their efforts to do something.

