Maryland Gambling Ads and Industry Regulation

On Nov. 21, the New York Times published a series of articles criticizing the emerging sports betting industry. One of the issues was the aggressive marketing, which Maryland users may have noticed already. When online Maryland sportsbooks launch, welcome bonuses get advertised on TV and in stadiums. These sports betting ads can be perceived as obnoxious by new bettors.

This is an area of sports betting regulation that demands answers to two major questions. The first is what language sportsbook bonus ads should be allowed to view. The second is how common sportsbook ads should be.

Maryland Welcome Bonus Language

Maryland’s sports betting ad restrictions are in a set of draft regulations approved on an emergency basis. This allowed the regulations to pass more quickly.

The draft rules are vague about what is prohibited in sports betting marketing. Maryland sportsbooks are not allowed to offer advertising that is:

False or deceptive

Illegal

Knowingly directed to an individual who is younger than 21 years old

Knowingly directed to an excluded individual

Prohibited by law, regulation, or court order

At a glance, these sound like good sportsbook marketing guidelines. However, these are vague prohibitions that still allow the questionable practices that have only recently begun to experience pushback.

For example, risk-free bets are not risk-free. Bettors must risk their own money for site credits that can only be used on the sportsbook. Almost every American sports betting market allows disingenuous risk-free language in their welcome bonus offers. Virtually every market also includes language prohibiting false or misleading marketing language.

Ohio goes the extra step to include an FAQ section to its sports betting rules that addresses welcome bonus langauge. Its FAQ section explicitly prohibits risk-free bets that require risk from bettors up front. This clarifies the interpretation that Ohio regulators will (hopefully) follow in enforcing its marketing restrictions.

Without concrete prohibitions, Maryland gaming regulators have set themselves off to a bad start in sports betting ad regulation.

National Sports Betting Ads

A thornier issue that’s difficult to address at the state level is the question of national broadcasting standards. Ohio does not allow risk-free bet language in welcome bonuses that require risk from bettors. That does not stop risk-free language from appearing in national broadcasts during sports games.

The dueling state and federal broadcasting standards are going to be a long-term challenge to sports betting advertising. As state and federal broadcasting standards conflict about these details, federal broadcasting standards could inch closer toward reform and enforcement.

Maryland’s potential 60 mobile sports betting licensees all want to advertise in front of potential customers. Much of this advertising can be done online. Small brands won’t be able to match — or approach — DraftKings or FanDuel in television ad spend.

Any decision Maryland makes about the number of sports betting ads that can be shown back to back or during a commercial break will affect how other brands can advertise through television. Whatever equity that Maryland hoped to develop in its licensing process will run into obstacles in television advertising that only a few large brands can afford to participate in.

Maryland Marketing Standards

Ethical questions about sportsbook marketing are only becoming more difficult as Maryland sports betting launches. Conflict between federal and state broadcasts is brewing. The impact of exaggerated welcome bonus language is being studied and could confirm early findings that risk-free language reactivates some problem gamblers.

The regulations governing Maryland’s sports betting ads are similar to other states. Maryland’s marketing regulations enforce a marketing model that still includes flaws that haven’t been addressed in most other markets. It’ll be a continued challenge for Maryland regulators.

Contributed by Chris Gerlacher.

