Man Stabbed Multiple Times on Obery Court in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred mid-day on Obery Court in Annapolis.

On, Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for a reported stabbing.

Responding officers located the victim outside a residence bleeding from the upper torso.

The victim advised that a subject attempted to rob him when he was stabbed.

The suspect fled before the officers’ arrival, and the victim was airlifted to an area trauma center for further medical treatment.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS, Post To FB