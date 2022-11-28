Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Man Stabbed Multiple Times on Obery Court in Annapolis

| November 28, 2022, 12:52 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred mid-day on Obery Court in Annapolis.

On, Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court for a reported stabbing.

Responding officers located the victim outside a residence bleeding from the upper torso.

The victim advised that a subject attempted to rob him when he was stabbed.

The suspect fled before the officers’ arrival, and the victim was airlifted to an area trauma center for further medical treatment.

