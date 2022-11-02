Man Shot Multiple Times on Obery Court in Annapolis

According to the Annapolis Police Department, a man was shot multiple times yesterday evening and is expected to survive after a flight to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore.

On November 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The Annapolis Fire Department was notified and arrived on the scene and rendered aid until the patient was transported by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to shock-trauma in Baltimore. The police have said that the injuries sustained were non-life-threatening.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS, Post To FB