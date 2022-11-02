Mike Pantelides For County Council
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief EOA DNB PODCAST BANNER <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Man Shot Multiple Times on Obery Court in Annapolis

| November 02, 2022, 10:20 AM

According to the Annapolis Police Department, a man was shot multiple times yesterday evening and is expected to survive after a flight to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore.

On November 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of Obery Court in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

The Annapolis Fire Department was notified and arrived on the scene and rendered aid until the patient was transported by a Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to shock-trauma in Baltimore.  The police have said that the injuries sustained were non-life-threatening.

Category: NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake