Man Receives Injuries After Tailgater Pulls Knife, Cuts Neck in Edgewater Road Rage Incident

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a road rage incident left one man with a knife cut on his neck after confronting a tailgater on Central Avenue.

On November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:10 pm, officers responded to a road rage incident that led to an assault in the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East in Edgewater.

The victim was driving east on Central Avenue and was being tailgated by the suspect, who was operating a light-colored smaller vehicle, possibly a Mini-Cooper or similar style “wagon.”

The victim pulled over on Central Avenue at Hillside Ave and exchanged words with the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s vehicle and pulled him from the driver’s seat. The victim raised his hands to protect himself, and the suspect cut the victim on the neck with a knife, causing a small laceration.

The suspect, described as a white male, approximately 60 years of age, with shoulder-length gray hair, wearing a hat, returned to his vehicle and continued on Central Avenue.

Fire department personnel treated the victim for minor injuries at the scene.

The suspect was not located/identified at the time of the incident. Police are asking anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

