Luminis Health | AAMC Recognized For Safety

Patients and families can count on high-quality, safe care at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in Lanham. Both hospitals have received high marks by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and error.

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. LHAAMC has earned ‘Straight A’s” for every grading cycle since 2018. “This national recognition is a real testament of the hard work and commitment from our caregivers and volunteers to protect patients from harm and ensure their safety,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “Our patients can be rest assured they will consistently receive high-quality and compassionate care at our hospital.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, full transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

The Leapfrog Group and Money magazine also announced the best hospitals in the United States for billing ethics. LHAAMC and LHDCMC were both recognized for providing fair billing to patients. To meet the new standards, hospitals must ensure patients can easily access and understand what they owe, and provide contact information for someone who can help understand the billing process.

