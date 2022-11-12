Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief <-----
Mike Pantelides For County Council MiPa <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Unity Bands

| November 12, 2022, 12:00 PM


When the going gets tough, the tough get going. And back in 2020 when COVID was ravaging the planet and our frontline workers, an Arnold man had an idea and Unity Bands was born.

Founder John Schirrippa felt that what we as a society had worked so hard for was all in jeopardy; threatened to be taken away by an invisible threat. And noting that in times of trouble, communities come together, he had the idea to produce green unity (wrist) bands with an infinity symbol to signify life, solidarity, and an ongoing future.  Proceeds benefitted regional frontline workers.

And it took off from there. Today, Unity Bands is changing with the times. While COVIUD may not be as prevalent as it once was, it is still very much here.

Hear what John thinks and listen to his story of how Unity Bands started, where it is, and where it will be headed in the future!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake