Local Business Spotlight: Unity Bands

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. And back in 2020 when COVID was ravaging the planet and our frontline workers, an Arnold man had an idea and Unity Bands was born.

Founder John Schirrippa felt that what we as a society had worked so hard for was all in jeopardy; threatened to be taken away by an invisible threat. And noting that in times of trouble, communities come together, he had the idea to produce green unity (wrist) bands with an infinity symbol to signify life, solidarity, and an ongoing future. Proceeds benefitted regional frontline workers.

And it took off from there. Today, Unity Bands is changing with the times. While COVIUD may not be as prevalent as it once was, it is still very much here.

Hear what John thinks and listen to his story of how Unity Bands started, where it is, and where it will be headed in the future!

