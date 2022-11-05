Local Business Spotlight: The Holland Law Firm
Consumer law is a vague term. But I recently got into it with Peter Holland, of The Holland Law Firm, to see what it was all about.
While it can span anything from neighborly disputes to litigating that lemon of a television you bought, The Holland Law Firm has focused on several key areas–identity theft, defending inaccurate credit reporting, fighting back against unscrupulous debt collectors, and more recently, construction cases for when that dream home you had built, has turned into a nightmare.
Really a fascinating conversation with great local attorney.
Have a listen!
LINKS:
- The Holland Law Firm (Website)
- The Holland Law Firm (Facebook)
- The Holland Law Firm (YouTube)
- The Holland Law Firm (Linked In)
