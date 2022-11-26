Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief <-----
Mike Pantelides For County Council MiPa <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
<------
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Life Time

| November 26, 2022, 12:00 PM

The Annapolis Town Center has been a flurry of activity over the past year, and one of the most anticipated openings is Life Time.

Not billed as a gym but an athletic country club, this fitness center will offer dedicated studios for cycling, Pilates, and Yoga, an indoor lap pool, an expansive workout floor, and more. Altogether, the space is 43,000 square feet. Amenities include private showers, toiletries, cafes, childcare, and more.

We sat down with Marvin McCorvey, the GM for the new facility to see what it was all about and to get a tour!  It is anticipated that the new Life Time will open on November 28, 2022.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Tags: ,

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake