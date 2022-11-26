Local Business Spotlight: Life Time

The Annapolis Town Center has been a flurry of activity over the past year, and one of the most anticipated openings is Life Time.

Not billed as a gym but an athletic country club, this fitness center will offer dedicated studios for cycling, Pilates, and Yoga, an indoor lap pool, an expansive workout floor, and more. Altogether, the space is 43,000 square feet. Amenities include private showers, toiletries, cafes, childcare, and more.

We sat down with Marvin McCorvey, the GM for the new facility to see what it was all about and to get a tour! It is anticipated that the new Life Time will open on November 28, 2022.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB