Liquified Creative and Military Bowl Team Up For New Website

The Military Bowl Foundation has announced a new partnership with Annapolis-based Liquified Creative to redesign and develop the Military Bowl Foundation and Patriot Point websites, which is currently underway.

Unlike any other bowl game, the Military Bowl Foundation’s new website will present a completely reimagined user journey allowing visitors to navigate easily through all that the Foundation offers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Military Bowl Foundation on this exciting initiative,” said Liquified Creative CEO and Creative Director Shawn Noratel. “The updated websites will better represent the quality of experiences and services this outstanding organization provides to our military community. Partnering with organizations making such an important impact in our community is an important part of our agency’s driving mission. We’re eager to launch.”

As soon as users land on the new website, they will be met with an interactive homepage that offers two options to explore: the Military Bowl game experience and the Military Bowl Foundation experience, which will also include the DC Touchdown Club and Patriot Point, the Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for recovering service members.

The bowl game journey will lead users to a page highlighting all the need-to-know information surrounding the football game and Bowl Week events. Users who explore the Military Bowl Foundation site will have a highly visual experience covering foundation news, history, events, and more.

The Foundation is more excited than ever to host the 2022 Military Bowl on Wednesday, December 28, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The game was canceled for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With preparation in full swing for this year’s game, a new digital presence will soon give fans a whole new bowl experience.

“The Military Bowl Foundation is a unique entity. While fans are most familiar with the Military Bowl college football game, telling the story of Patriot Point and the DC Touchdown Club is just as important,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “This beautiful, easy-to-navigate website will allow fans and supporters to easily learn about everything the Foundation offers.”

Category: Daily News Brief, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS