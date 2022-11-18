Light House SHINE Station Open at Annapolis Town Center Through January

The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center recently opened their new SHINE* Station at Annapolis Town Center (ATC)—a temporary donation and information space at 1915 Suite #145 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis. The Light House SHINE Station at ATC is staffed by volunteers who can take donations of food and other much-needed items, provide information about the organization, and sell baked goods made by The Light House Bistro Social Enterprise Restaurant. The space also includes an exhibit area for visitors to learn more about the organization’s work to break the cycle of homelessness in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Special events for individuals and families in need will also be held in the space, including a holiday gift distribution celebration.

The Light House SHINE Station space was made possible thanks to the generosity of Annapolis Town Center as part of their ongoing partnership with The Light House to offer new ways for the organization to connect with the community. The SHINE Station will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 am–3:00 pm during November, December, and January. This space is open to the public, and all are welcome to visit.

“This is such a fun and unique opportunity for us, and we are so grateful to Annapolis Town Center for making this possible,” stated Sarah Ryan, Director of Community Engagement at The Light House. “Our busiest time of year at The Light House is during these coming holiday months, and having this space to receive, sort, and distribute donation items is extremely helpful for us. We are also excited to use this space as an information hub where we can have conversations with our neighbors about housing insecurity, food insecurity, and the other important issues many individuals and families in our community are facing.”

For those looking to support The Light House, there are many ways to get involved, including their current donation drives for holiday meals, holiday gifts, and winter weather gear. As the weather gets colder and the holidays approach, these donation drives help ensure neighbors in need can stay safe, warm, and be included in the season of giving. To learn how to participate in these donation drives and find out other ways to get involved with The Light House, visit www.annapolislighthouse.org/shinestation.

“We are honored to partner with Light House SHINE Station and help care for the homeless here in Annapolis,” said Catherine Brady, Director of Marketing for Annapolis Town Center. “We hope that hosting the SHINE Station will bring people together to support our community and spark educational conversations around issues our neighbors face every day. Our guests and residents will be able to provide families and children with needed food, warm jackets, and even toys so that those in need do not have to feel alone this holiday season.”

Since its founding in 1989, The Light House has been a basic needs provider of food, clothing, shelter, and other vital services. Last year alone, the organization provided emergency and transitional housing for 189 individuals, including 25 children. In addition, their Safe Harbour Resource Center staff assisted over 280 households at risk of losing their housing and successfully prevented them from becoming homeless. The Light House also distributed over 270,000 pounds of healthy pantry items and provided over 83,000 meals to individuals and families struggling with homelessness and food insecurity.

* SHINE stands for Service Helping In Neighborhood Events. The name for the SHINE Station came from their recent addition to the volunteer/community participation opportunities called SHINE Days, which are Light House days of action that invite both certified and non-certified Light House volunteers to participate in meaningful experiences that benefit The Light House.

