LETTER: Remembering Caregivers During National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

During November, National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, we join with other hospice organizations across the country to celebrate the incredible care our team provides to families and to work towards a better understanding of the care options available to everyone in our community including those who are living with illness and loss or caring for someone who is.

Hospice, palliative and grief care are and should be personal and local. The patients who need our care are your family members, your neighbors, your friends, and your colleagues, and that makes it personal.

Hospice of the Chesapeake, and its affiliates, Calvert Hospice and Hospice of Charles County, are and always have been independent community-based nonpro­fits. You probably know someone who has received our compassionate, expert care. As well, you may have someone in your life who works on our team or serves as a volunteer. Talk with them and they will eagerly share how our specialized care lifts the burdens of caregivers, eases the journey of patients and guides people to cope with their grief.

One of the most frequent comments we hear from families is, “Why did we wait so long before calling?” Don’t wait. We are ready to meet you where you are and to ensure you have a choice of the type of care you receive, where you receive it, when you receive it and who provides that care.

We are grateful to have been your hometown hospice for more than four decades. Caring for your loved ones, your families, your friends, and your neighbors in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties continues to be our greatest honor.

Mike Brady | President and CEO | Hospice of the Chesapeake

Category: OPINION