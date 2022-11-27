K&B True Value and Partners Raise $30K for Local Schools

Annapolis area shoppers have once again demonstrated their generosity to our local schools. When matched by co-sponsors, customer donations made on behalf of area schools for K&B True Value’s Cash for Schools donation program exceeded $30,000 for the third year in a row. Five co-sponsors matched customers’ donations: K&B True Value, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Evolve Primary Care, Ledo Pizza and Pasta Annapolis, and Naptown Scoop.

Customers donating picked which schools to donate. The co-sponsors matched those donations by 150% until the $30,000 goal was achieved. Through the life of K&B True Value’s Cash for Schools program, $125,530 has been donated since 2009.

In early November, the five sponsor businesses and seventeen local schools (two new this year) met for the schools to receive their checks.

School leaders have identified the following uses for these funds this year or in past years:

To support the school’s food pantry and offset the students’ costs for things like registration for the SATs and AP exams plus yearbooks, caps and gowns, and credit recovery courses.

To purchase recess equipment or other student resources.

To fund family activities at a holiday themed evening.

To buy sweatshirts for our students. Our old building has really inconsistent temperatures, so the warm clothing saves time and energy

To purchase books for our reading initiative

To offset family costs for after school clubs and student uniforms

To fund bus transportation costs for college visit field trips

To purchase Chromebooks, printer ink, technology, and other computer needs

To fund school lunches

To support after-school wellness clubs for low-income students

To purchase t-shirts for the school Fun Run

To purchase art supplies

To purchase reading level books

K&B True Value and their co-sponsors are thrilled that these funds will be used well and help the schools with their own initiatives and projects.

In a statement, Jared Littmann, owber fo K&B True Value said, “On behalf of K&B True Value, we thank these school administrators, faculty, and parents’ associations for working together to educate Annapolis’ children in a safe and supportive environment. Additionally, we thank our customers who participated in this program with their donations and the entire Annapolis community for their support of our store.

Because our community favors our store for their home, hardware, paint, and garden needs, and our co-sponsors’ businesses, we can give back to the community through this donation program.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS