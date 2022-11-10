Just How Much Does The Rotary Help The Community?

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has raised funds to benefit our community and other initiatives through its current fundraising activities. Recently, funds have been raised at the 77th Annual Crab Feast and through the operations of a concession stand at the USNA’s Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“Rotarians and friends volunteered hundreds of hours to support our Crab Feast and the Rotary Concessions Booth,” said Rob Dews, Rotary Club of Annapolis president. “However, we believe the sweat equity is well worth it since the funds assist the Annapolis community and support the many organizations making a difference through their continuous and selfless efforts. We are also very thankful for the many patrons and supporters of the Crab Feast and the Rotary Concession Booth who make it all possible.”

Over one thousand people attended the Rotary’s Crab Feast in August, which raised over $50,000 to be distributed through the Rotary Club of Annapolis’ Crab Feast Grants program. Twenty local non-profits have submitted proposals for consideration, and are currently undergoing the review and selection process. The announcement of the grant awards will be made during November. All funding will be used to benefit the Annapolis area community.

For the second year in a row, volunteers from the Rotary Club of Annapolis have been raising significant funds by selling refreshments at Navy football games, the Military Bowl, and USNA graduation. In 2021, over $7,000 was raised, and, to date in 2022, over $10,000 has been raised! All funds raised from concession sales are distributed to benefit the Community.

Of particular note is the collaborative effort achieved at the May 27, 2022, Naval Academy graduation that raised $5,000 for Ukraine Relief. The Rotary Club of Annapolis, Rotary Club of Parole, and Assistance League of the Chesapeake teamed together to operate two concession stands and had the privilege of providing refreshments to the families and friends of graduating Midshipmen and witnessing the impressive Commencement Ceremony. The fundraising effort involved 32 volunteers under the leadership of Rotarian Anne Gallagher Wolfe.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has also received $12,000 in grants to support Ukrainians through a $150,000 Rotary Foundation Global Grant for Mental Health. In addition, club members also donated funds to the Washington, D.C.-based World Central Kitchen to support activities providing food to Ukrainians within their country and in countries where they have sought refuge.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Annapolis, visit www.annapolisrotary.org

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS