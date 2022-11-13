Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Historic Annapolis Joins Museums For All Program to Increase Accessibility

| November 13, 2022, 01:06 PM

Photo: Historic Annapolis

Historic Annapolis (HA) announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to build lifelong museum-going habits and visit museums regularly. The program provides free access to the Museum of Historic Annapolis and the William Paca House and Garden for those receiving food assistance (SNAP and WIC) benefits.

Visitors presenting a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) or a Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) card will receive free entrance for up to four people at each site. Museums for All is part of Historic Annapolis’s broad commitment to seek, include, and provide access and welcome to all audiences.

Museums for All helps expand access to museums and raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. reach their entire communities. More than 850 institutions nationwide participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more. Participating museums are nationwide, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

