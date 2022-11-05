Have You Checked Out Killarney House’s New Whiskey Bar?

Did you hear extra Irish accents around the pub last month? Behind the dust and “we’re upgrading” signs, five artisans from Ireland worked ten days applying the finishing touches to a refreshed and expanded whiskey bar that is now the centerpiece of Killarney House Irish Restaurant and Pub, located at 584 West Central Avenue in Davidsonville. This beauty was designed and constructed in Dublin at Ól Irish Pubs Ltd. The final masterpiece, with copper finishes complemented by Irish-wash walls and hand-painted murals — reflects the artisanship and style visitors expect to see in a true Irish pub.

“Not everyone can travel to Ireland, so we’ve brought the Irish experience to Maryland,” says co-owner Anthony Clarke, originally from Dublin. He and business partner Michael Galway take pride in serving authentic Irish meals with genuine hospitality. But this year’s remodeling, which was originally planned for 2020 but postponed due to COVID, takes the energy and authenticity of Killarney House to a higher level.

Upgrades were perfectly timed to display a new selection of 60+ Irish whiskeys, including rare and exclusive bottles, Irish gins, Irish beer on tap, and a growing list of premium wines. But the whiskey bar is just one piece of Killarney House’s transformation.

“There’s an ambiance you find when walking into a pub in Dublin, or Kilkenny, or Cork,” says Galway, also a native of Ireland. He and Clarke chose Ól Irish Pubs, which also remodeled Galway Bay Whiskey Bar and Restaurant, completed in 2018. In addition to Killarney House and Galway Bay, Galway and Clarke also operate Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park and Pirates Cove Restaurant and Dock Bar in historic Galesville.

Elevated booths provide a cozy place to enjoy a hot meal, with high-top tables available for friends to meet comfortably and comfy Irish cloth and leather seats. There’s a bit of Ireland represented in nooks and crannies, including colorful stained-glass windows-turned-display-cases for vintage bottles and books. The room is lit more brightly, combining natural lighting through clear-glass windows and the glow of pub-style chandeliers. The pub and outdoor patio received their Irish makeovers as well as the restrooms, incorporating a fully handicapped-accessible facility separate from the main bathrooms.

Killarney House also has this year’s shipment of Galway Bay Authentic Irish Egg Nog in stock and ready for purchase for your sipping, cocktail-crafting, or gift-giving needs. Galway Bay Authentic Irish Egg Nog is also available at Galway Bay, Brian Boru, and Pirates Cove, and is available by the bottle and by the half-case.

