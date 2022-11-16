Haire Concedes Anne Arundel County Election, Most Other Races Settled

Late last night, County Councilwoman, Jessica Haire, conceded the election for County Executive to Steuart Pittman.

In a tweet sent out just before midnight, Pittman said he received the call.

I just received a gracious phone call from Jessica Haire conceding the race for County Executive. I’m grateful to her for a hard run race, and for her dedicated service on our Council. I look forward to another four years making Anne Arundel the Best Place for All. — Steuart Pittman (@Steuart_Pittman) November 16, 2022

Yesterday, Haire’s campaign said they were confident that the provisional ballots (ballots cast manually on election day) would swing her way. Still, it acknowledged that the remaining mail-in ballots were likely to favor her opponent. After the Board of elections updated their unofficial totals this morning at 1:28 am, Pittman held a slim 192-vote lead over Republican Haire. There are still more than 20,000 ballots to count.

Throughout the day yesterday, other candidates saw their races break ahead and declared victory.

State Delegation

In District 30, Democratic State Senator Sarah Elfreth declared victory over opponent Stacie MacDonald with a nearly 5,000 vote lead. State Senators Bryan Simonaire (R) and Pam Beidle (D) have secured their seats for another term. In District 33, Sid Saab (R) had hoped to jump from the House of Delegates to the Senate chamber, but he is currently trailing his opponent Dawn Gile by 850 votes. Most of the current Delegates in Anne Arundel County seem to have etained their seats at this point with a few exceptions. In District 33A, County Councilman ANdrew Pruski (term limited) will be the new Delegate. In District 33B Republicn Michael Schmidt currently leads John Wakefield by about 1,800 voted. District 33C is a new district created after the re-districting and incumbent Democrat Heather Bagnall is trailing in a tight race against Kerry Gillespie by 110 points. Bagnall won that seat in a formerly staunchly Republican District four years ago by defeating longtime incumbent Tony McConkey.

County Council

As mentioned, Steuart Pittman has secured a second term with the concession of Jessica Haire. In District 1, Pete Smith (D) has triumphantly returned to the seat he lost in a shocking primary four years ago to Sarah Lacey. Lacey opted to take on long-serving Democrat Pam Beidle for a State Senate seat this year and lost. District 2 Councilwoman Allison Pickard (D) was trailing Noel Smith and has picked up some votes and currently leads by abot 400 votes. Nathan Volke (R) secured his spot for a second term in District 3. District 4 was open when Andrew Pruski was termed out and that appears to be going to former School Board member Julie Hummer (D). Amanda Fiedler (R) has retained her seat in District 5 which is a heavily Republican distict. District 6 will see Lisa Rodvien (D) return for a second term as she has defeated former Annapolis Mayor, Michael Pantelides. And District 7, the seat vacated by Jessica Haire is solidly going to Sharon Leadbetter (R). If Allison Pickard regains the lead as more mail-in ballots are counted, the make up of the council will remain unchanged with four Democrats and three Republicans. If Pickard loses,it obviously will switch.

Other Races

Anne Colt Leitess was unopposed for States Attorney. Scott Poyer (D) seems like he will narrowly retain his position as Clerk of the Courts. Lauren Parker (R) will return again as Register of Wills. The makeup of the Judge of Orphans Court will remain unchanged with Maureen Carr-York (R), Nancy Phelps (R), and Vickie Gipson (D). And in the race for County Sheriff, currently incumbent Jim Fredericks (R) leads Everett Sesker by just under 10,000 votes. There are more than 10,000 votes still outstanding so this race could be a lot tighter than it looks if the democratic ballots outperform the republican ones. Stay tuned.

