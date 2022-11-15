Griffin Ainsworth Recommends Nine Opportunites for Annapolis Students To Continue Their Education

Annapolis offers many things to do for tourists and residents alike. This historic town has something for everyone, making it a great place to visit, live, and study. For students in Annapolis, over 800 educational opportunities are available to continue their education after high school. These include public and private colleges and universities, community colleges, and trade and technical schools and continuing education in non-traditional settings. There are many different factors to consider when choosing the right school for you. Because of this, Griffin Ainsworth is sharing his recommendations on the best opportunities for Annapolis students to continue their education.

The United States Naval Academy

The United States Naval Academy (USNA) is one of the five service academies of the United States Armed Forces. USNA students are midshipmen preparing for careers as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

Admission to USNA is highly competitive, and only about 4,500 midshipmen are enrolled at any given time. Midshipmen must be between 17 and 23 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be nominated for admisson, and meet physical standards. USNA does not charge tuition for students; instead, they receive a stipend of over $15,000 per year. Room and board are also free for midshipmen.

Anne Arundel Community College

Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) is a two-year public college located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. AACC offers over 100 degree and certificate programs and workforce development training. AACC has two campuses and off-campus sites throughout Anne Arundel County. AACC also offers a variety of financial aid options, including scholarships, grants, loans, and work-study programs.

St. John’s College

St. John’s College is a small liberal arts college located in Annapolis, Maryland, with another campus in Santa Fe, New Mexico. St. John’s has an enrollment of about 1,000 students and offers two undergraduate programs: the Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and the Bachelor of Science in Mathematics & Physics. Both programs require students to take courses in mathematics, natural sciences, social sciences, humanities, fine arts, and language arts/literature—but no studies in business or preprofessional fields such as pre-med or pre-law.

Online Programs

If you’re looking for even more flexibility, many online programs are available to students in the Annapolis area. These programs allow you to complete your coursework from anywhere with an internet connection, making them perfect for busy adults who need to balance their education with work and family obligations. Online programs are also more affordable than traditional colleges, so they’re a great option if you’re on a budget.

Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is located in St. Michaels, Maryland. The museum offers a variety of educational programs for all ages, including an accredited high school program. The maritime program at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is designed to prepare students for careers in the maritime industry or further their education at a maritime academy.

Maryland Institute College of Art

The Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) is a world-renowned art college in Baltimore, Maryland. MICA offers Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees in a variety of majors, as well as Master of Fine Arts degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates, and continuing education courses.

MICA is one of the most selective colleges in the country, with an acceptance rate of just over 30%.

Work-Study Programs

Work-study and internship opportunities are available at various businesses and organizations in the Annapolis area. The Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) is an excellent resource for finding jobs and internships, offering multiple programs, including job training and placement, career counseling, and youth services.

There are many work-study programs available in the Annapolis area. AACC offers a variety of work-study options, including on-campus and off-campus positions.

Coppin State University

Coppin State University is a historically black college located in Baltimore, Maryland. The university offers a variety of undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as continuing education and certificate programs. Coppin State also strongly focuses on community engagement, with many programs and initiatives designed to improve the Baltimore community.

Coppin State University is a public university with tuition rates lower than the national average. The university offers a variety of financial aid options, including scholarships, grants, and loans.

Final Thoughts

The Annapolis area is home to various colleges and universities, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a small liberal arts college or a large research university, you’ll find it in Annapolis. And with so many colleges and universities to choose from, Griffin Ainsworth believes you’re sure to find one that’s the perfect fit for you and your educational goals.

