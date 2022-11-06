Mike Pantelides For County Council
Governor Hogan Announces New Public Safety Dashboards

| November 06, 2022, 04:21 PM

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services announced the release of 9 new public safety data dashboards. The new dashboards provide enhanced data transparency, reporting efficiency, and access to a wider range of state and local public safety information.

“We are transitioning into the future and leveraging current technology to make transparency in governance more accessible, which is foundational to building a safer Maryland,” said Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services Executive Director Kunle Adeyemo. “We thank our agency and local law enforcement partners for their contributions to promoting access to important information that directly affects our communities.”

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services annually produces more than 70 reports and publications as mandated by the Maryland General Assembly—several of which are informed by the dashboard datasets. The new dashboards support increased efficiency and expediency in reporting. They will allow both the General Assembly and the general public more direct access to information by making complex datasets easier to understand and navigate, including through data visualization.

Data in the dashboards are compiled using myriad sources, including the Maryland Department of Health; the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Baltimore City’s open data portal; and local law enforcement agencies. The dashboards are updated weekly, monthly, or bi-annually, depending on the dataset. The dashboards connect directly to other data sources, including Maryland’s Open Data Portal, for users seeking additional information.

The complete dashboard list, including those previously available, includes:

  • Adverse Childhood Experiences Data
  • Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Data
  • Baltimore City Crime Data
  • Maryland Crime Data
  • Interrogation Room Survey 2016-2021 Data
  • Local Detention Center Population Statistics Data
  • Juveniles Charged as Adults Data
  • Seizure and Forfeiture Data
  • SWAT Team Deployment Data
  • Race-Based Traffic Stop Data (previously available)
  • Violence Intervention and Prevention Program Data (previously available)
  • Handle with Care Program Data (previously available)

To learn more about the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services’ new public safety data dashboards and reports and publications, visit goccp.maryland.gov

