Glen Burnie Homicide Claims 14th Victim in Anne Arundel County

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the county’s 14th homicide of the year.

On November 17, 2022, at approximately 4:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers were dispatched to a stabbing in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle in Glen Burnie.

The stabbing victim, 26-year-old Vincent Eugene Rawlings 3rd, from Glen Burnie, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives identified the suspect, a 32-year-old male from Glen Burnie. The suspect was located and taken into custody several hours later.

At this point, police believe this incident stemmed from an earlier dispute. Even though an arrest has been made, anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

