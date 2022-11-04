Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Want You To Leave Town

The Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra (FASO) have announced an opportunity to tour the Canadian Rockies by luxury train. This spectacular trip is a fundraiser for the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and follows FASO’s support of the ASO’s triumphant tour of Spain last summer.

Travelers will enjoy eight days and seven nights viewing the magnificent scenery of the Canadian mountain landscape, dining on local gourmet cuisine, touring interesting sites, and enjoying a travel experience unlike any other.

The trip starts in Calgary, Alberta, a wild and beautiful frontier town home to the famous Calgary Stampede. A private motorcoach brings guests to legendary Lake Louise, where accommodations will be at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. The next destination is the gorgeous resort town of Banff and Yoho National Park. Experience magnificent natural wonders like the Spiral Tunnels, the turquoise serene waters of Emerald Lake, and a natural Rock Bridge spanning the Kicking Horse River. Climb onboard Rocky Mountaineer for luxurious train travel from Banff to Kamloops, in the heart of the BC Interior. Enjoy the spectacular scenery as you travel between the glacier and snow-capped peaks of the Canadian Rockies, across the Continental Divide, over mountain passes, and through remarkable tunnels along rocky lakeshores and the ranchlands of the Interior. The trip concludes seaside in Vancouver, British Columbia.

This trip benefits the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, one of the largest performing arts organizations in Anne Arundel County. The mission of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is to inspire, educate and enrich lives near and far by creating extraordinary musical experiences with uncompromising artistic excellence. As the ASO celebrates 61 years in Annapolis, the organization is more intent than ever on bringing More Music, To More Places, For More People across the region.

For more information about the trip, including expenses, registration and payments, please email FASO through Paula Abernethy at [email protected]

Category: NEWS, Post To FB