Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief <-----
Mike Pantelides For County Council MiPa <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
<------
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Five Senior Members of County Executive Pittman’s Staff Departing

| November 17, 2022, 12:12 PM

Today, Anne Arundel County Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power and other County officials announced plans to depart their posts at the end of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s first term, including:

  • Matt Power, Chief Administrative Officer
  • Dr. Kai Boggess-deBruin, Chief of Staff
  • Pam Jordan, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health and Human Services (retiring)
  • Lori Rhodes, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Land Use (retiring)
  • Chris Phipps, Director of the Department of Public Works (retiring)

“I’d like to thank Matt, Kai, Pam, Lori, and Chris for their steadfast support and work on behalf of all of our residents,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Their tireless efforts – including during a global pandemic that disrupted the functions of government on an unprecedented scale – helped keep us on our path to making Anne Arundel County The Best Place – For All.”

The County Executive will announce plans to fill those posts in the coming weeks.

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake