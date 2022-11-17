Five Senior Members of County Executive Pittman’s Staff Departing

Today, Anne Arundel County Chief Administrative Officer Matt Power and other County officials announced plans to depart their posts at the end of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s first term, including:

Matt Power, Chief Administrative Officer

Dr. Kai Boggess-deBruin, Chief of Staff

Pam Jordan, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health and Human Services (retiring)

Lori Rhodes, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Land Use (retiring)

Chris Phipps, Director of the Department of Public Works (retiring)

“I’d like to thank Matt, Kai, Pam, Lori, and Chris for their steadfast support and work on behalf of all of our residents,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Their tireless efforts – including during a global pandemic that disrupted the functions of government on an unprecedented scale – helped keep us on our path to making Anne Arundel County The Best Place – For All.”

The County Executive will announce plans to fill those posts in the coming weeks.

