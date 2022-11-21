FanDuel Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 In Free Bets

If you’re on the hunt for a FanDuel Maryland promo code to use, we’ve got great news. You don’t need one! All you need to do to get a FanDuel Maryland bonus is click on our exclusive link for a bet and get bonus. Bet $5, get $200 in free bets!

Claim our FanDuel Maryland Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200

FanDuel Maryland is now live. Although the app will be going through a bit of a soft launch this week, but Wednesday, Nov 23, the app will be official and live. You can claim the FanDuel bonus offer, though, today! THis offer will be live through December 18. After that, we expect the offer to change.

How The FanDuel Maryland Promo Code Works

When you use our link to sign up for FanDuel Maryland, you’ll be treated to a “bet & get” bonus. Place a wager of $5 or more and you’ll receive $200 in free bets.

You can claim the bonus any time after FanDuel goes live. Technically, you can get it as early as November 21 at 10:01 p.m., which is when FanDuel goes live in Maryland. However, November 21 through November 23 is the “soft launch” period, and you won’t be able to place any wagers until the true go-live on the 23rd. Once FanDuel Maryland begins accepting wagers, you can get in on the bonus and place your initial $5+ bet.

The free bets will then be credited to your account. Free bets function differently than real money wagers. For example, if you were to use a $25 free bet on the Baltimore Ravens to cover the spread at odds of -114 and win, you would receive $21.93, which is only the winnings. If you made the same bet with real money, you’d get $46.93, which includes both your initial stake and your winnings.

Use This FanDuel Maryland Promo Code to bet $5 to get $200

What You Can Bet On At FanDuel Maryland

There’s no shortage of betting options in Maryland now that sportsbooks are live. Here are just a few popular events you can bet on using your $5 bet and get bonus from FanDuel Maryland.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are having a strong season right now. Lamar Jackson is proving a reliable and capable threat behind center, and the Ravens are largely expected to win the AFC North and clinch an easy playoff spot. This Sunday, the Ravens take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have eked out a few wins this season but don’t seem to pose much of a threat. If you’re a Ravens fan who now has access to Maryland sports betting apps and bonuses such as FanDuel’s, this might be a prime betting opportunity for you.

2022 World Cup

More interested in the global stage? FIFA has you covered. Despite various controversies (including a last-minute ban on alcohol sales that puts FIFA’s multi-million dollar partnership with Budweiser at risk), the World Cup will go on. Maryland sportsbooks launch in the thick of the group stage, which features various hotly contested matchups. The World Cup only comes once every four years, so Marylanders are lucky to have sports betting available just in time for the biggest match-ups in this year’s tournament.

Maryland Terrapins

The regular college football season is nearing its end. This week, the Maryland Terrapins take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. College football fans will be pleased to find that Maryland sportsbooks allow betting on in-state schools, a luxury not extended in many sports betting markets. If the World Cup and NFL aren’t your things, the Terrapins will provide plenty to bet on.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS