Maryland sports betting couldn’t have picked a better launch window. The timeline isn’t official yet, but all signs point to a launch in a few weeks. The NFL is in full swing, the NBA just tipped off, hockey is ramping into high gear, and various other sports are on offer at sportsbook. Soon, FanDuel Maryland will get in on the action. If you sign up with our FanDuel Maryland promo code and link, you’ll get a great bonus: $100 in free bets on launch plus three free months of NBA League Pass.

The best part—besides the bonus money, of course—is there’s no FanDuel MD promo code needed. You can simply click our link to sign up and get the special offer!

Get $100 in free bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass from FanDuel Maryland.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code: The Details

As mentioned, you don’t actually need a FanDuel Maryland promo code to get in on this Maryland sports betting offer. Clicking the link above will take you to the sign-up page, where you can create an account. Once you complete that process, you will get the $100 in free bets on launch day, whenever that may be in Maryland.

You can split the free bets into smaller increments upon receipt, or you can bet them all at once. Note that when you wager using free bets, you are paid out in winnings only (you won’t get the amount of your wager back).

FanDuel will send instructions to you on how to redeem NBA league pass when you sign up. You should get your NBA League Pass redemption code within 72 hours of signing up. It will come via email and as an in-app notification.

Sign Up With This FanDuel Maryland Promo Code Link

FanDuel Maryland: Three Things We Love About The Sportsbook

FanDuel is one of the top names in US sports betting for many reasons. below are just a few of the reasons we like FanDuel. It will be one of the top options for sports fans when Maryland sports betting launches.

Same Game Parlays

FanDuel isn’t the only sportsbook to offer same game parlays. However, it has the most robust same game parlay builder, and it offers the most options. Frankly, it’s ahead of the pack with regard to its SGP capabilities. You can even combine multiple same game parlays into one mega parlay with astronomical odds.

It’s not always recommendable, and some bettors call such tickets “lottery” bets because they’re so unlikely to hit. But you can also be more measured with them if you choose. That’s the glory of FanDuel sportsbook’s same game parlays; they put the power in the hands of the bettors.

Amazing Ongoing Promotions

We’ve already covered the FanDuel Maryland promo code option for early birds. But what about after you’ve created your account? FanDuel certainly doesn’t leave its existing users hanging. You will find all sorts of bonuses and promos at FanDuel, including odds boosts, “bet & get” bonuses, parlay insurance, and more. Check the promotions page regularly for new bonuses.

One great ongoing bonus is the refer-a-friend promo. Refer someone to FanDuel, and you’ll each get $50 in free bets once the referred user signs up, deposits, and makes a bet. Use this to your advantage if you have friends who are interested in Maryland sports betting.

Sleek And Simple

Finally, let’s give it up for FanDuel’s interface. Whether you’re on desktop, iOS, or Android, it’s one of the best sportsbooks you can find. Everything looks sleek and easy on the eyes in FanDuel Maryland’s app, and finding your desired bets or promotions is incredibly easy.

Anything you need to find, you can get to with just a few clicks or taps of the screen. FanDuel sportsbook is fast, responsive, and intuitive, making it one of the top sportsbooks in any market. FanDuel Maryland should prove just as exceptional as it is in other states.

FanDuel Maryland: Latest Updates

It’s been a long road for Maryland sports betting, but FanDuel and its competitors are eager to launch as soon as they’re able. That day is fast approaching, and there are only a few more hurdles to clear before Maryland bettors will be able to place wagers.

FanDuel is partnered with Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, located in Hanover. That’ll be FanDuel’s license partner.

As it stands, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) plans to approve sportsbooks for launch on a rolling basis. FanDuel is largely expected to be among the first approved. SWARC meets on November 21. That meeting could yield a big wave of sports betting approvals. If it does, we expect FanDuel will be among the approved bookmakers.

From there, it will be a matter of days before FanDuel goes live in Maryland, if history is any indicator. FanDuel is relatively quiet on the PR front, but it does tend to launch quickly in new markets as soon as it is approved to do so.

When it launches, FanDuel Maryland will be one of the top choices for bettors in the state. Or, check out this offer from DraftKings Maryland.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS