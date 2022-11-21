Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade Scheduled For December 10th

The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and will return to Annapolis at 6 pm on Saturday, December 10, after a two-year hiatus. The oldest and oft-imitated event is an Annapolis favorite that draws sailors and spectators from all over the region to view the parade of boats decked out with holiday lights.

The event begins at 6 pm and will run until approximately 8 pm. The boats parade up Spa Creek and Ego Alley to provide spectators and boaters with a beautiful holiday light experience. On land, spectators line the Eastport Bridge, find spots at the Eastport Yacht Club, and stake out vantage points along City Dock, Susan Campbell Park, the Naval Academy seawall, and other locations along Spa Creek.

While there are no road closures for the event, expect Spa Creek Bridge openings to last a little longer than usual as all the boats make their way across the parade route.

The Annapolis Harbormaster reminds observers by boat that reservations for City Dock berthings will not be accepted until the day of the event. Spaces are first assigned to parade participant vessels, with leftover dock space allocated just before the event. A limited number of mooring balls in Spa Creek will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please be mindful of the potential for cold air and water temperatures and slippery surfaces on boat decks and near the water’s edge. The rain date for the event is the day before (Friday, Dec. 9). Check the Eastport Yacht Club’s website for registration and inclement weather information. The deadline to register a boat in the parade is Dec. 6, 2022.

For parking information, visit AccessAnnapolis.com . Limited three-hour free holiday parking at metered spaces is available with many more parking options available at garages in the West Street corridor. The free downtown shuttle will run from Park Place to City Dock every five to eight minutes until 12 a.m.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB