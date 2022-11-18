A DraftKings Maryland promo code and link will get you $200 in free bets even before the popular sports betting app launches in Maryland.

Maryland sports betting made a big leap on November 16 and 17. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission met on the November 16, and it awarded licenses to ten operators, including DraftKings Sportsbook. The next day, the MLGCA set November 23 as the go-live date for Maryland online sports betting.

DraftKings is typically among the first online sportsbooks to go live in a new market, so we expect it to launch on or near the 23rd. If you act now, you can get in on the early-bird DraftKings Maryland bonus.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code

If you click our link to sign up for DraftKings prior to launch, you’ll get $200 in free bets and entry into a $100K free bet sweepstakes. You can claim this offer even without a DraftKings MD promo code.

Click here to get $200 in free bets plus entry into DraftKing’s $100K free bet sweepstakes—no DraftKings Maryland promo code needed.

There are a few details to keep in mind. First off, you won’t get the free bets until DraftKings is actually live in Maryland. Consider this a reservation: by signing up, you secure the bonus and will receive it once the sportsbook launches in Maryland. The free bets are doled out in eight $25 installments, so you don’t have to use all $200 on one bet.

When you place a wager with free bets, you only receive the winnings. So if you were to place a “normal” bet (with real money) of $100 on odds of +100 and win, you’d get $200 (your bet plus the winnings). With a free bet, you’d only get $100 (just the winnings).

As for the sweepstakes, you can enter up until 11:59 p.m. on the day DraftKings Maryland goes live.

When Will DraftKings Maryland Go Live?

Maryland sports betting operators can launch on November 23.

SWARC awarded licenses to operators on November 16, and DraftKings was among them. The next day, the MLGCA set the launch date: November 23.

It’s one of the final hurdles in the long run-up to Maryland sports betting. The next steps include individual demonstrations from operators, aimed at proving they can run sportsbooks. The MLGCA will issue licenses to those who meet specific requirements. Once operators have a license, they can launch on November 23 or after.

In other words, it looks like Maryland will go live prior to Thanksgiving, providing football fans in the state plenty of time to wager on their favorite Turkey Day games and the rest of the NFL season. With this year’s World Cup tournament starting a few days before the launch, that will be a unique betting option for Maryland sports fans.

All Maryland Sports Betting Bonus Offers Now Available

DraftKings isn’t the only sports betting app allowing fans to sign up now. Here are some of the other offers available before the official launch next week.

Caesars: deposit $20, get $100 in free bets with promo code SHARPBET1H

BetMGM: get $200 in free bets

PointsBet: get five $100 second0-chance bets plus $200 in free bets with code OFFERMD

FanDuel: get $100 in free bets plus three free months of NBA league pass

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS