About The DraftKings Maryland Free Bet & Sweepstakes Bonus

The DraftKings Maryland bonus offer is overall very easy to claim. All it takes is a sign-up. Click this DraftKings Maryland link to get started, and you’ll just need to create an account with DraftKings Maryland. From there, it’s a bit of a waiting game!

After you sign up, all you need to do is wait for DraftKings Maryland to launch. Given that there’s no official timeline, the wait could be mere days from when you sign up, or it could be a handful of weeks. It’s best to act early because the bonus offer is only available until DraftKings Maryland launches.

After you sign up for DraftKings Maryland, you’ll receive $200 in free bets (eight $25 free bets) once the DraftKings MD sportsbook launched. You will need to wager those free bets within seven days of receiving them, or they will expire. When you wager with free bets, you only receive the winnings; you won’t get your original wager amount as well.

As for the sweepstakes? Signing up using our link will enter you into the drawing. You can do so up until 11:59 p.m. on the day DraftKings Maryland goes live. One lucky winner will be awarded $100,000 in free bets.

How To Sign Up For DraftKings Maryland

Creating an account for an online sportsbook is simple. If you’ve ever created an online shopping or banking account, it will feel familiar to you, though there are a few extra details needed when you’re registering for a gambling app.

Once you click our link to start the DraftKings Maryland sign-up process, you’ll need to provide the following details:

Your first and last name

Email address (pick one you use often, in case you need it for customer service)

Password (you will create one that meets DraftKings security parameters)

Home address (does not need to be in Maryland)

Phone number

Date of Birth

Government-issued Photo ID (not always required, but have it handy just in case)

Social Security Number (or part of it)

That’s a lot of parentheticals, but the information is important. All of these details will be used to confirm a few things. First, DraftKings Maryland will confirm your identity and age, ensuring you’re of legal age to bet. Second, these details will be used to ensure you don’t create a duplicate account. You’re only allowed to have one account with a given sportsbook, so the platforms take extra care to prevent this from happening.

Once you’ve provided your details to DraftKings and your account is created, you’re all set. All that’s left is to wait for Maryland sports betting to go live and earn your free bets and sweepstakes entry with the DraftKings Maryland promo code.

Why We Like DraftKings Maryland

DraftKings is one of the most well-known and readily available legal sports betting apps in the country. The company built its reputation in the Daily Fantasy Sports Industry, but is now available for legal sports betting in almost two dozen states within the US.

Within Maryland, DraftKings was one of the first few companies who had their qualifications approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission. They’ve partnered with Crown Maryland Gaming to provide legal online sports betting in Maryland.

The next step in the process is for DraftKings and Crown Maryland to have their license officially approved by the Sports Wagering Application Revenue Commission. We could see this approval come as early as November 21. The DraftKings Maryland app could launch within days or weeks after.

We like the DraftKings Maryland app because of its reputation and because it will offer a legal, licensed, and regulated sports betting app to Maryland sports fans.

