NFL Week 10 over, concluding with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles. The Baltimore Ravens enjoyed a bye last week, making it the perfect time to check in on Maryland’s NFL team.

The Ravens are 6-3, placing them first in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals closely follow at 5-4. Bringing up the rear are the 3-5 Cleveland Browns and the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers. In other words, the Ravens are well-positioned to either win the division or possibly earn a wild card playoff spot. But can they win Super Bowl 57? Let’s take a deeper look.

Where You Can Bet On The Ravens In Maryland

Maryland sports betting is on its way. Sportsbooks are expected to launch on November 23, following SWARC’s approval of 10 operators and the MLGCA’s official announcement of the November 23 go-live date. Right now, you can claim lucrative welcome offers from various Maryland sportsbooks ahead. Here are some of the best Maryland sports betting launch bonuses:

DraftKings: $200 in free bets

FanDuel: $100 in free bets plus three free months of NBA league pass

BetMGM: $200 in free bets

PointsBet: five $100 second-chance bets and $200 in free bets with promo code OFFERMD

If you do the math, that’s up to $1,200 in bonus value just for signing up early. You can sign up using our links (only PointsBet requires a promo code; the rest will work just by clicking the link), and you’ll get the bonuses in your account as soon as the sportsbook goes live.

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Here’s a look at Ravens futures odds to win the Super Bowl, the AFC, and the AFC North. These odds are current at the time of writing and subject to change.

Baltimore Ravens Odds DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM To Win The AFC North -600 -390 -400 To With The AFC Championship +650 +750 +600 To Win The Super Bowl +1400 +1200 +1200

Let’s start small and work our way up to Baltimore’s Super Bowl 57 odds.

The AFC North

Right now, the Ravens are the best team in the AFC North by record, and most sportsbooks expect things to stay that way. The Bengals could make a valiant effort and possibly unseat the Ravens, but sportsbooks overwhelmingly favorite Baltimore to take home the division. Considering Lamar Jackson’s strong year and his capable running and receiving corps, this first hurdle—winning the AFC North—seems like a fairly easy one for the Ravens to overcome. The Ravens are largely expected to make the playoffs this year, and winning the division will get them there.

This results in very little betting value on AFC North futures. At -390, FanDuel gives the best payout on the Ravens to win the AFC North, while BetMGM (-400) follows closely. DraftKings is a “steer-clear” scenario at -600.

The AFC Championship

Here’s where things start to get dicey for the Ravens. They’re a capable team, but the Bills are arguably the best team in the NFC and the Kansas City Chiefs are arguably the second-best. Both are much more heavily favored to win the AFC Championship over the Ravens. For example, DraftKings has the Chiefs at +225 and the Bills at +135 to win the Championship and sail on by into the Super Bowl.

Simply put, this is where the Ravens will hit some road bumps. The Josh Allen-led Bills and Patrick Mahomes-helmed Chiefs are both expected to make deep playoff runs. Should the Ravens encounter either opponent on the road to the AFC Championship, that could be tough going.

Super Bowl

The Ravens Super Bowl odds hover in the +1200 to +1400. They’re a contender, sure, but a few superior teams make them a tough bet to win it all this year. The Bills, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys all beat out the Ravens at most sportsbooks in terms of odds to win it all. Stranger things have happened, though, and Baltimore’s strong season thus far proves the team can contend with the best of the best. The last time the Ravens won the Super Bowl was 2013 in a 34-31 nailbiter against the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore Ravens Schedule

The Ravens have a rather easy schedule remaining in the 2022-23 season, if you ask me.

Carolina Panthers, November 20

Jacksonville Jaguars, November 27

Denver Broncos, December 4

Pittsburgh Steelers, December 11

Cleveland Browns, Week 15, time/date TBD

Atlanta Falcons, December 24

Pittsburgh Steelers, January 1, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals, Week 18, time/date TBD

The Ravens play the Steelers twice, which could seal Pittsburgh’s season and eliminate their playoff hopes. The Bengals are the only AFC North team poised to possibly de-throne the Ravens, but Cincinnati has a tougher schedule, which includes bouts with the Bills and Chiefs.

All of this appears to be a perfect storm for the Ravens to take the AFC North and clinch a playoff spot. From there, the real challenge begins: winning the AFC Championship, which should be hotly contested with some of the league’s best teams vying for a Super Bowl spot.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS