Community Action Agency to Host Gifts of Love on December 21

| November 15, 2022, 04:43 PM

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County will host the 26th Annual Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. The Community Action Agency serves low-income children and youth from throughout Anne Arundel County.

“Due to the pandemic, this is the first in-person event we’ve been able to host in two years,” stated Dr. Charlestine R. Fairley, CEO of the Community Action Agency.  “We look forward to having the children and family members together for an evening of celebration and fun.  We appreciate the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel and Pusser’s Caribbean Grille contributing the space and dinner for the event, as they have for many years.”

Gifts of Love was started by Harriett Pratt, a former staff member of the Agency, to offer a holiday dinner and entertainment for children served by the Stanton Center in Annapolis.  Since then, the Agency’s reach for participants has extended throughout the County, with partnering organizations referring children to the program.  The Agency’s referral partners for Harriett Pratt Gifts of Love include Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services, and the Stanton Center.

All children who register for the program submit a wish list of gifts they would like to receive.  Community Action invites community members to help them make their wishes come true!  Local businesses and individuals can help by “adopting” children and shopping for their gifts, or the Agency accepts donations that enable staff members and volunteers to do the shopping.  To adopt a child, please get in touch with Ms. Snyder at [email protected] or 443.336.3605.  To donate funds visit www.aaccaa.org/donate.

