COMING SOON TO ANNAPOLIS: Graham Nash and Vanessa Carlton

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience

Friday, January 6

8pm | $35

*Dance Floor

Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Thursday, February 16

8pm | $45

Kat Wright & Taylor Ashton

Tuesday, February 21

8pm | $21.50

Vanessa Carlton

Daphne Eckman

Wednesday, March 1

8pm | $30

Krasno / Moore Project

Sunday, March 12

8pm | $45

Scott Kirby Band

Tuesday, April 11

8pm | $30

Graham Nash: 60 Years of Songs & Stories

Saturday & Sunday, April 15 & 16

8pm | $135

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/20 8 Ohms & Honey Sol (All Ages Matinee)

11/20 Beausoleil Avec Michael Doucet

11/23 Die Laughing Presents: One Life Not To Live Murder Mystery

11/25 The Sugarhill Gang

11/26 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon

11/27 Thunder From Down Under

11/28 Jimi Hendrix Tribute feat. Jonathan Sloan Trio, Bobby Thompson Band w. Special Guest Jenny Langer: “80th Birthday Celebration”

11/29 PRS Eightlock

11/30 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

12/01 Rams Head Presents Phil Vassar & Deana Carter at Maryland Hall

12/01 Mindi Abair’s I Can’t Wait For Christmas Tour feat. Vincent Ingala, Lindsey Webster & Adam Hawley

12/02 The Dirty Grass Players w. Special Guest Pappy of Cabinet

12/03 Deanna Bogart Band (All Ages Matinee)

12/03 Dar Williams w. Jesse Terry

12/03 Rams Head Presents Chris Isaak at Maryland Hall

12/04 Rams Head Presents Debbie Gibson’s Winterlicious – An Evening of Holiday and Hits at Maryland Hall

12/04 Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh

12/06 Christmas With The Celts

12/07 William Clark Green w. Jonathan Terrell

12/08 Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour 2022

12/09-12/11 Carbon Leaf

12/11 Pam Tillis: “Belles & Bows” Country Hits & Christmas Favorites

12/12 + 13 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/15 Lez Zeppelin

12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/17 Comedian Pete Correale

12/18 SQRRL! (All Ages Matinee)

12/18 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

12/21 Jonathan Butler’s “Oh Holy Night” Christmas feat. Grace Kelly

12/22 + 23 Pressing Strings & Friends

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. Devon Nickoles

12/28 “Jokes & Jazz” starring Tommy Davidson & Marcus Mitchell

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

