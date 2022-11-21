Classic Theatre of Maryland Celebrates the Holidays and a Major Milestone in Annapolis

Not only is Classic Theatre of Maryland (CTM) celebrating a decade of providing courageous and invigorating experiences for audiences, but the holiday season brings in two more reasons to celebrate. CTM invites those throughout the region to attend their bold, re-imagined, and vibrant performances of their original A Christmas Carol and Irving Berlin’s revised Broadway production of White Christmas. The shows will be presented in alternating performances from November 25 through December 24.

Sally Boyett founded CTM in 2013 as a professional theater company committed to promoting the highest level of artistic excellence. CTM cultivates the widest possible audience and contributes to the economic and cultural growth of the community, state, and region through core experiences and programs.

White Christmas is kicking off the holiday season for audiences of all ages to enjoy. This reimagined tribute to Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two iconic song-and-dance men, follow a sister act to Vermont only to discover that their former commanding general owns the nearly bankrupt lodge they were to perform at.

Performances of White Christmas begin November 25 and run through December 24. Showing almost simultaneously, CTM will also offer performances of A Christmas Carol from December 2 through December 24.

CTM has created an innovative tribute to Charles Dickens’ story to inspire a spirit of charity toward those less fortunate. CTM’s Helen Hayes Awards-recommended original production of this classic holiday story has become an annual holiday tradition, delighting patrons of all ages.

A Christmas Carol premiered at CTM in 2017 and remains highly acclaimed by critics. Classic Theatre of Maryland captures the holiday spirit with its inspiring and heartwarming production of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol,” said Maryland Theatre Guide’s Jeanie Casison “The world premiere adaptation by Sally Boyett and Donald Hicken (who also directs) brings the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge to life with superb performances and stunning visuals that transport you to Victorian-era London.

Tickets for both shows begin at $55 each. Shows are offered on both weekdays and weekends.

Attending a premier classical theater performance no longer requires a trip to the big city, thanks to CTM. With an easy drive down West Street, CTM’s shows and cabarets allow you to have the long sought-after ‘night at the theater’ experience right around the corner, especially after the Covid pandemic.

“CTM weathered the pandemic by making films for streaming and is now roaring back with a full season of in-person performances to celebrate ten years of professional live classic theater,” said CTM Board Chair and Resident Director Donald Hicken.

Filming of productions continues at CTM for streaming and digital distribution. These are also used to enhance the pre-show and post-show workshops, which accompany all student matinees and educational outreach programs.

For more information on CTM’s 10th Anniversary season or to purchase tickets for the upcoming holiday shows, please visit classictheatremaryland.org.

