Child, Adult Injured in Annapolis Double Shooting

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that has left a child and an adult suffering from gunshot wounds.

On November 23, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 200 block of Victor Parkway for a reported shooting.

Officers located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The young victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown at this time.

Another victim, who is only identified as an adult male, walked into a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The adult male victim’s condition is also unknown at this time.

Detectives are investigating this incident.

This is an active and fluid investigation and the police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

