Can You Treat Dry Eye?

Dry eye is a medical condition that occurs when an individual’s eyes don’t make enough tears to stay wet or if the tears aren’t high quality enough to work correctly. When these symptoms manifest, the eyes become uncomfortable and, in some extreme cases, can cause vision problems. Although dry eye is common, people in their 50s seem more susceptible to the condition. Also, individuals who don’t receive enough Vitamin A in their diets, those who wear contact lenses, and those with autoimmune diseases pose a higher risk for dry eye.

There are several ways to manage and cure dry eye. Some cases entail using natural treatments, while others may require therapeutic methods and devices. Treatments depend on the doctor’s diagnosis regarding the eye structure, the amount of tears a person makes, and how long the tears dry up. One of the best ways to treat dry eye is through dry eyes light therapy. The procedure uses patented technology to alleviate abnormal blood vessels and reduce inflammatory mediators, improve tear breakup time, and restores Meibomian glands to full functionality. It also eliminates Demodex folliculorum, a microscopic face mite that lives in hair follicles.

Here are some ways to treat dry eye.

Rest the eyes

While constant internet connectivity can improve productivity and lead to a higher risk factor for dry eyes, taking regular computer breaks to rest the eyes will be much better. The practice will reduce eye strain and will help regulate blink rate and quality. A person’s blink rate and eyelid coverage play an essential role in keeping the eyes healthy. Therefore, reducing eyestrain due to computer-related activities will help tremendously.

Incorporate fatty acids into the diet

One of the best ways to promote better eye health and cure dry eye is to incorporate healthy omega-3 acids into the diet. Eating more fish, such as salmon and tuna, will naturally increase fatty acid levels. Taking fish oil supplements, eating walnuts, adding flax and chia seeds, and using soybean oil for cooking can also address any lack of omega-3 acids.

Rein in the vices

Drinking too many alcoholic beverages and smoking also contribute to dry eye syndrome. Several compounds and chemicals in alcoholic drinks and cigars can harm eye health. In addition, smoking changes the composition of a person’s tears, and alcohol contributes to dehydration. Reining in the vices can keep the eyes healthier.

Drink more water

One of the easiest ways to improve dry eye syndrome is to drink water more frequently. Water will replenish lost liquids and will also improve tear quality. Proper hydration is key to good eye health, so it will be much better if a person drinks enough water daily.

Get better sleep

Research states that lack of sleep robs the eyes of their natural lubrication. This can lead to disease, so it will always be better to get at least seven hours of sleep daily.

Endnotes

Dry eye disease can be a discomforting but manageable condition. Individuals with dry eye disease can easily manage their problems with lifestyle tweaks and expert health advice.

