Can You Participate in Anne Arundel County’s Holiday Sharing Program?

Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services (DSS) announce the 43rd Annual Holiday Sharing Program. The program seeks donors to help provide food and gifts to families and seniors during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

“When we think of the holidays, we often have fond memories of the food and the gifts,” said County Executive Pittman. “Sometimes we forget that not everyone is fortunate enough to not have to worry about where either of those things will come from, and they are the ones who need us the most this season.”

The program is managed by DSS and works with county and community partners to match individuals in need with donors. Families and Seniors (65 and older) who received an invitation from the Department of Social Services and had active SNAP and/or TCA benefits before September 1st are eligible to receive donations. Last year, more than 3,000 families and seniors throughout the county received food and/or gifts for the holidays.

“Memories of Christmas morning stay with you, the smells coming from the kitchen, the tree lit up, and presents under the tree just waiting to be ripped open,” said Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services Director Carnitra White. “Thanks to this program and the donors who participate, many children will have their own special Christmas memories.”

Donors have the option of a contact-free delivery directly to a family or senior’s home or the option to order food or gift cards for pick up from a neighboring store. Individuals, churches, neighborhood or school groups, and businesses can access additional information and register to become donors by visiting aacounty.org/holidaysharingprogram.



