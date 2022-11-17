Maryland sports betting is expected to launch within the next few weeks, and Caesars Sportsbook is among the top contenders to go live on or near day one. The platform is offering a special promo for users who sign up early. Use our Caesars Sportsbook MD Promo Code link for $100 in free bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland: Deposit $20, Get $100 In Free Bets

When you sign up for Caesars Sportsbook Maryland and deposit $20 or more, you’ll get $100 in free bets once the platform goes live.

Deposit $20, get $100 in free bets with Caesars Sportsbook Maryland promo code SHARPBET1H

There are some details to keep in mind with this Caesars bonus.

First, you’ll need to deposit and leave the $20 in your account through November 2022. This shouldn’t be too difficult, considering you won’t be able to place bets until Caesars actually begins taking wagers.

Second, the free bets will come in $25 increments. You’ll receive the first one on November 22, then another on each consecutive Monday (November 28, December 5, and December 12). You cannot split the $25 bets into smaller amounts.

Finally, when you place a wager with free bets and win, you only get the winnings. If you were to use a $25 free bet on odds of +100 and win, you would get $25 (just the winnings).

This Caesars MD Promo Code offer might seem a bit complicated, but it means you can bet on a variety of sports over the next few weeks, including NFL, college football, and even the World Cup. Just sign up and deposit here.

Recommended Caesars Sportsbook MD Deposit Methods

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland requires you to make a deposit to earn the $100 free bet bonus. There are a few methods we recommend over others when it comes to making a Maryland sports betting deposit.

PayPal is our top recommended option. It’s safe, secure, and fast. Plus, PayPal has a high transaction success rate. It’s one of the simplest and easiest methods you can use to deposit at Caesars Maryland or any other sportsbook.

After PayPal, we recommend ACH/eCheck. It’s another trustworthy and secure method, allowing you to pay directly from your bank account.

As for methods you should avoid? Credit/debit cards. These may seem enticing on the surface, but dig deeper and you may encounter issues. Debit card issuers (aka banks) often decline gambling-related charges and flag them as fraudulent. You could risk a hold being put on your card. Credit cards run the same risk, and even if they do work, creditors sometimes slap high interest fees on your sports betting transactions, flagging them as cash advances. It’s best to stay away, especially considering you can connect a credit card or debit card to PayPal to circumvent these problems.

When Will Caesars Maryland Launch?

This remains to be determined, but we’re fast approaching a full-fledged Maryland sports betting launch. Today, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded licenses to 10 operators. Caesars Sportsbook Maryland is one of the operators, and it’s expected to be on the list of approved sportsbooks to launch within the coming days.

Being awarded a license isn’t the final step in the process though. Once a license is awarded, the operator must complete a tech demonstration, showing the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency that it’s capable of operating a sports betting app. Once the MLGCA reviews Caesars, the organization will issue the license. After that, the MLGCA will set an official go-live date for Maryland sports betting. Licensed operators can launch on or after that date.

Other apps that are launching soon and are offering sign up offers include DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet, and BetMGM.

