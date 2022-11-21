Caesars Maryland is live! There are a few caveats and dates to keep in mind, but the important thing to know is this: the Caesars Maryland promo code is available now, and it’s unique. Caesars now offers bettors a choice between two different bonuses. One is ideal for casual bettors who might not want to break the bank. The other requires a bit more of an upfront investment. Full details are below.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code SHARPBETPICS: sign up with our link for a $100 free bet OR up to $1,500 on Caesars

Caesars Maryland Promo Code: Choose Your Bonus

When you sign up for Caesars Sportsbook Maryland using our link and code SHARPBETPICS, you’ll get your choice between two bonuses:

Bet $20-$100 and get a $100 free bet. Bet over $100 and get your wager back if you lose, up to $1,500.

This is pretty unprecedented in the Maryland sports betting world, so let’s unpack the offer a bit more.

The first part is a “bet & get” bonus, and this promo type is becoming more popular in the betting world. With this bonus, any bet between $20 and $100 will get you a free bet. Note that it doesn’t matter whether you win or lose your initial bet. Make the wager, and you’ll get the $100 free bet. Simple as that.

Alternatively, if you bet anything over $100 (so $100.01 or more), you’ll get the other bonus offer, which is up to $1,500 on Caesars. This is what’s typically dubbed a second-chance bet. If your wager wins, you’ll simply receive the winnings and the bonus will not apply, expiring after your bet is settled. If you lose, however, Caesars will refund you your wager amount up to $1,500 in the form of a free bet.

Any free bets you receive as part of a Caesars Maryland promo work differently from real money bets. When you bet using a free bet and win, you only receive the winnings, not inclusive of your initial wager.

Caesars Maryland Launch Timeline

Here’s an at-a-glance look at Caesars’ launch in Maryland, including when you can and can’t place a bet. As of right now, you can sign up and claim the offer, though the times when you can bet will vary over the next few days.

November 21, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. : Demo period. You can sign up, claim the offer, and place bets during this time.

: Demo period. You can sign up, claim the offer, and place bets during this time. November 21, 10:01 p.m. to (time TBD) : Betting disabled, but you can sign up and claim the launch offer during this period.

: Betting disabled, but you can sign up and claim the launch offer during this period. November 23, (time TBD): Full launch. Betting is re-enabled, the offer remains live.

Caesars will go “dark” for 24-36 hours (the exact time period is yet to be determined). During that time, starting November 21 at 10 p.m. ET, you can still create an account and get in on the bonus, but you won’t be able to place bets. Betting will be live again on November 23, though the exact go-live time is also TBD.

After betting returns on November 23, Caesars will be officially “live” for good in Maryland, so you can place bets to your heart’s content.

Things To Bet On At Caesars Maryland

The possibilities are expansive at Caesars Maryland. The most popular events to bet on this week will almost certainly be the World Cup, which is in its group stage, and the Baltimore Ravens, who play the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday.

But there are plenty of other options, including the University of Maryland Terrapins, various NBA games, the NHL, and more. You can peruse Caesars’ full sports offering within the app today.

