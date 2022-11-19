Bowie Woman Arrested After Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I-97 Kills Annapolis Man

Maryland State Police arrested a woman on impaired driving charges following a multi-vehicle crash in which one person died early this morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 12:45 am this morning, the Glen Burnie Barrack troopers responded to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 for a report of a five-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2009 Honda Accord, driven by a 30-year-old Bowie woman was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-97 when she crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta that was traveling south on the same road.

Attempting to avoid that crash, the driver of a 2017 Honda CRV swerved before crashing into a 2019 Nissan Sentra. The fifth vehicle, a 2013 Cadillac SRX, collided with debris associated with the crash. The passenger in the Ford, identified as Brian Mahaney, 68, of Annapolis, was declared deceased at the scene.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and transported to the Glen Burnie Barrack for processing. After consultation with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, she was charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and related charges. She was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where she awaits an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

The crash remains under investigation.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS, Post To FB