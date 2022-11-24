Bonus Podcast: What’s Sparkling This Holiday Season in Annapolis?

This is the second of our trio of podcasts focused on the magical holiday season in Annapolis.

Zachary’s Jewelers has been a staple of Annapolis for more than 30 years. And each year, they bring the magic of the Nutcracker to the Grand Illumination and welcome new and old friends into their store at the foot of Main Street, which is always so festive and welcoming. Today we speak with Steve Samaras, the owner, and Constance Polamalu, the Chief Operating Officer, about their plans to bring the magic in 2022. Of course, the ballet will be here, but we also discuss the trends in gift-giving and jewelry this year and what might make the perfect gift for that perfect someone! From Zachary’s own line of jewelry designed for the young adult by a young adult, to something pretty incredible that I could not see because my Amex card was screaming for mercy–and everything in between

Annapolis has a certain magic about it over the Holidays. Have a listen and see for yourself!

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Podcast