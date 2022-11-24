Bonus Podcast: What’s Singing This Holiday Season in Annapolis?

This is the final of our trio of podcasts focused on the magical holiday season in Annapolis.

What would the holiday season be without songs and merriment? One of the staples of the Midnight Madness evenings is the strolling gentlemen from Sons of the Severn–a barbershop chorus. We hopped on the phone with two of them to see what is in store this year, where to catch them strolling, and learn about this unique and beautiful genre of music! They have been strolling the streets of Midnight Madness for as long as I can remember, and nothing puts me more in the holiday spirit than a hot cup of spiced cider and the sounds of Sons of the Severn caroling around Annapolis

Annapolis has a certain magic about it over the Holidays. Have a listen and see for yourself!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Podcast