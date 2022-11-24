Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Bonus Podcast: What’s Singing This Holiday Season in Annapolis?

| November 24, 2022, 03:00 PM

This is the final of our trio of podcasts focused on the magical holiday season in Annapolis.

What would the holiday season be without songs and merriment? One of the staples of the Midnight Madness evenings is the strolling gentlemen from Sons of the Severn–a barbershop chorus. We hopped on the phone with two of them to see what is in store this year, where to catch them strolling, and learn about this unique and beautiful genre of music! They have been strolling the streets of Midnight Madness for as long as I can remember, and nothing puts me more in the holiday spirit than a hot cup of spiced cider and the sounds of Sons of the Severn caroling around Annapolis

Annapolis has a certain magic about it over the Holidays. Have a listen and see for yourself!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Comments are closed.

