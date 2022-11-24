Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Bonus Podcast: What’s Happening This Holiday Season in Annapolis?

| November 24, 2022, 09:00 AM

Today starts a trio of podcasts focused on the magical holiday season in Annapolis.

Up first is a conversation with Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. We talk about Small Business Saturday, the Grand Illumination with Santa, Midnight Madnesses, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade, the brand new Holiday Market, the Chocolate Binge Festival, the Military Bowl and Parade, the Annapolis New Years Eve celebrations, and more.

Worried about parking? Don’t be. It’s plentiful and free, and Erik explains just how to find it!

Annapolis has a certain magic about it over the Holidays. Have a listen and see for yourself!

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Podcast

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

