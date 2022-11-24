Bonus Podcast: What’s Happening This Holiday Season in Annapolis?

Today starts a trio of podcasts focused on the magical holiday season in Annapolis.

Up first is a conversation with Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. We talk about Small Business Saturday, the Grand Illumination with Santa, Midnight Madnesses, the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade, the brand new Holiday Market, the Chocolate Binge Festival, the Military Bowl and Parade, the Annapolis New Years Eve celebrations, and more.

Worried about parking? Don’t be. It’s plentiful and free, and Erik explains just how to find it!

Annapolis has a certain magic about it over the Holidays. Have a listen and see for yourself!

