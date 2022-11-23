The BetRivers Maryland promo code SHARPRIV is now live and the app is ready for betting.

Maryland sports betting launched this week, and numerous operators — including BetRivers — are now taking bets in the state.

When you sign up for BetRivers Maryland with bonus code SHARPRIV, you’ll get a second-chance bet of up to $500. After placing your first bet, you’ll get your wager refunded in free bets if it loses. If your first bet wins, though, the bonus will expire and you’ll receive your winnings as you usually would with a winning wager.

BetRivers Maryland Promo Code & Bonuses: 3 Things to Know

BetRivers has been operating in various states since the earliest days of online sports betting. The sportsbook is owned and operated by Rush Street Interactive, which also runs the SugarHouse brand (live in nearby states). Now that the sports betting app is here in Maryland, there are a few things to know about the Chicago-based company.

State-Specific App Required

Some sportsbooks (such as DraftKings and FanDuel, among others), have one app that works in any state where the company operates. That’s not the case for BetRivers. When you sign up and download the BetRivers sportsbook app in Maryland, make sure you are downloading the “BetRivers Maryland” app. A BetRivers app made for a different state won’t work in Maryland, so make sure you double-check which one you’re getting to save yourself some time.

This could change in the future, considering BetRivers’ competitors have single-use apps that work across state lines. However, BetRivers Maryland tends to lag slightly behind its biggest competition with regard to app development, so don’t hold your breath for this specific change.

BetRivers Maryland Promotions

You aren’t left out to dry after you claim the $500 second chance bet. Quite the contrary. BetRivers has a healthy slate of ongoing promotions for existing players, so you’ll always have great deals to take advantage of.

Common bonuses at BetRivers include parlay insurance (get your bet back in free bets if all but one leg of your parlay hits), bet and get bonuses, odds boosts, and sweepstakes. You can check out the “Promotions” page on BetRivers for current bonuses in Maryland.

Keep in mind that most promotions require you to opt in before you can apply the bonus. It helps to check the promotions page before you place any bets so you can be sure you aren’t missing out on a profitable offer.

Choose Your Odds Display

BetRivers MD Sportsbook gives you the option to change your odds display, choosing between fractional, decimal, and American odds. American odds are the most common in the US (surprise!), but most sportsbooks force them on you without giving you an easy option to toggle between them.

BetRivers is one of the very few Maryland sports betting apps that allow you to choose. If you prefer the decimal or fractional format, then you can go with it. This won’t be a huge difference-maker for most bettors, but it’s still a nice option to have some added flexibility.

