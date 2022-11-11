A Maryland sports betting launch is fast-approaching. With the reality of online betting coming closer and closer to fruition, major sportsbooks—such as BetMGM Maryland—are offering special bonuses to users who sign up early with our BetMGM Maryland bonus code and link.

BetMGM Maryland bettors who sign up early get $200 in free bets when the sportsbook becomes available in Maryland. The $200 is doled out in four installments of $50 each. Essentially, you get four $50 bets to wager on anything that strikes your fancy once BetMGM Maryland is live. The free bets will hit your account the day BetMGM Maryland officially launches.

Get $200 in free bets when you use BetMGM Maryland promo code SHARP to sign up.

BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code & MD Sports Betting: Five Things To Know

When you’re signing up for a sportsbook such as BetMGM Maryland, there are a few important things to keep in mind. These apply not only to BetMGM, but to other Maryland sportsbooks as well. In other words, if you’re planning to place a bet in Maryland, these are good things to know.

Free Bets Work A Little Differently

Like BetMGM Maryland, other sportsbooks offer free bets as sign-up bonuses. But what exactly does that mean?

When you wager with free bets, the sportsbook is essentially covering the cost of your bet. So if you use a $50 free bet on a wager with odds of +100 and win, you will receive $50 (the winnings of your bet).

A normal bet of the same structure (without using free bets) would pay $100, accounting for your initial wager and your winnings. This is important to know when you’re using bonuses to place bets.

With this offer, before the app even launches in the state, new players can register and claim $200 in free bets. The free bets will be available once the app launches.

Keep Your Personal Details Handy

When you sign up for the BetMGM Maryland bonus code or any other sportsbook, you will need to provide a handful of personal details to create your account. Sportsbooks need a bit more information than your typical online site because they are fiercely regulated and must be able to keep underage users from creating accounts. be prepared to offer identification such as a driver’s license and/or social security number alongside other personal details.

You Can Claim Bonuses From Multiple Sportsbooks

BetMGM Maryland isn’t the only sportsbook offering a launch bonus. You can claim bonuses from several sportsbooks, earning plenty of free bets to use upon launch. This is a great way to get started with Maryland sports betting, because in theory, you could place numerous bets before you ever need to make a deposit.

Competition Between Sportsbooks Is Good For Bettors

Along the lines of the point above, competition is good. Sportsbooks are constantly competing for bettor business in legal markets. Maryland sports betting will be no different. BetMGM Maryland will compete with DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and many other licensed bookmakers. This means you can pit the sportsbooks against each other by shopping around for advantageous odds, the best bonuses, and more. Having multiple sportsbook accounts can be a massive advantage, provided you play responsibly.

BetMGM Maryland Is Available On Mobile Devices

You can download the BetMGM Maryland app for iOS or Android devices from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, respectively. In fact, it’s recommended over desktop because the sportsbook can use your phone’s GPS to confirm your location without needing to download a separate plugin. Plus, mobile betting has numerous advantages, including betting on the go and constantly having access to the latest lines without the need for a computer.

BetMGM MD Sportsbook: Recent Developments

Right now, BetMGM Maryland is in a holding pattern, awaiting approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). SWARC announced its approval of sports betting apps to launch on a rolling basis back in September, but there’s still the matter of approving licenses to contend with.

SWARC meets on November 21, and that date is expected to bring a heap of approvals, clearing up to ten sportsbooks for licenses and subsequent launch in Maryland. betMGM is among the applicants being considered.

It’s no surprise BetMGM has a strong foothold in Maryland. MGM owns and operates MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, giving the sportsbook an easy land-based connection in the state. Because BetMGM has that history with Maryland (alongside a track record of early launches in new markets), we expect it to be one of the first to earn approval and go live in the Old Line State.

Other Maryland Sports Betting Apps Launching

In addition to BetMGM Sportsbook Maryland, other operators are getting in on the action. They are also offering new bettors an opportunity to register or sign up now and then get free bets on launch. Check out these offers:

DraftKings Maryland : sign up now for $200 in free bets on launch (and be entered into a sweepstakes for $100K in free bets)

: sign up for $200 in free bets on launch (and be entered into a sweepstakes for $100K in free bets) FanDuel Maryland : early-bird sign-ups get $100 in free bets on launch

: early-bird get $100 in free bets on launch PointsBet Maryland: five second-chance bets up to $100 each plus $200 in free bets with the PointsBetMaryland bonus code OFFERMD here

Learn more about DraftKings and FanDuel to understand what to expect with Maryland betting apps launch.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS