With a Maryland sports betting launch looming, there’s one question many a soccer fan has on their mind. Will I be able to bet on the World Cup in Maryland? The answer is “yes.” The World Cup begins its group stage on November 20, and the tournament continues for a month, culminating with the final match on December 18.

The Maryland Sports Wagering Application Commission (SWARC) and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) have awarded licenses and set a date for the state’s sports betting launch, respectively. November 23 is the official launch date for Maryland sports betting, and we expect a handful of operators to go live on that day.

This means Maryland bettors will be able to bet on most of the tournament. They’ll miss the first three days, but the remainder of the World CUp will be bettable in Maryland.

When Will Maryland Sports Betting Apps Launch?

This is the real question that will determine whether you can bet on the 2022 World Cup in Maryland. Maryland sportsbooks will be able to go live on November 23

Each approved operator must complete a test run to earn its license from the MLGCA. Upon receiving the license, a sportsbook can officially launch in Maryland on or after the November 23 launch date. Many operators are expected to go live on day one or very close to it.

The World Cup ends on December 18. Maryland bettors will have plenty of time to wager on the World Cup.

World Cup 2022 Odds & Schedule

The 2022 Fifa World Cup Odds are already released at most sportsbooks, and the initial schedule is already laid out. Here’s a quick preview of the schedule:

Group Stage: November 20-December 2

Round of 16: December 3- 6

Quarter-finals: December 9-10

Semi-finals: December 13-14

Third Place Playoff: December 17

Final: December 18

The first match of the World Cup will be between host country Qatar and Ecuador.

Here’s a peek at the futures odds at a few major sportsbooks. Note that these odds are current at the time of writing and are subject to change.

World Cup Odds 2022 DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Brazil +400 +450 +400 +400 Argentina +500 +550 +500 +550 France +700 +600 +600 +650 Spain +850 +750 +800 +800 England +850 +800 +800 +800 Germany +1000 +1000 +1000 +1000 Netherlands +1200 +1200 +1400 +1200

These aren’t all the teams in the tournament, but they are the squads with the best odds to take home the World Cup.

World Cup Sports Betting Bonuses In Maryland

It’s still a toss-up whether Maryland online sports betting will be live in time for the World Cup (or part of it). However, numerous sportsbooks are offering special sign-up bonuses that will put free bets in your account once they go live. If you get in on these offers now and the s[ortsbooks go live before or during the World Cup, you can use the bonuses to bet on any of the matches in the tournament.

DraftKings: get $200 in free bets

FanDuel: get $100 in free bets plus three free months of NBA league pass

BetMGM: get $200 in free bets

PointsBet: get five $100 second0-chance bets plus $200 in free bets with code OFFERMD

Caesars: deposit $20, get $100 in free bets with promo code SHARPBET1H

When you sign up early, you’ll get the free bets once the sportsbook goes live. you can use the free bets to make wagers on the World Cup or any other sport.

Popular Soccer Bets

Soccer bets are a bit different from most other team sports. The World Cup will be no exception. Because soccer is a nuanced and low-scoring game, you won’t find your typical moneylines, point spreads, and totals bets on soccer matches. Those bets are available, but they’re typically alternate offerings.

The standard available bets on a soccer match are “win” or “draw.” You can wager on one of the teams to win, or you can bet on the game ending in a draw.

Over/under (or totals) are also usually available, though the lines are lower. You might see a totals line set at 2.5 or somewhere in that zone for various World Cup matches. Some sportsbooks also display a special “Both teams to score?” bet, which is exactly what it sounds like. You can bet “yes” (indicating you think both teams will score at least once) or “no” (meaning you think at least one team will go without scoring).

Soccer also offers deep player and team prop options, and it’s an ideal sport for live betting. In other words, you’re never going to be left wanting for soccer bet types if that’s your style.

