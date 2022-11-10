Best Technology Companies To Work For In Maryland

Technology is a valuable industry to look for a job since innovations and achievements permanently appear. This lure can be handy in various sectors, indicating that these experts can perform many jobs.

If you intend to be hired by a technology company, it will not be superfluous to study potential organizations within your region. To save you time, we prepared a list of top Maryland technology companies for you to make choices and get employment faster.

Make Decision Smartly

One may be surprised after finding out how many IT companies in Maryland operate. A part of these organizations is looking for professionals to join their teams. If you are interested in working in one of these companies, you should familiarize yourself with them before sending your resume.

For this, you can view organizations' websites or reviews of current and past employees.

Since the number of technology and cyber security companies in Maryland is great, it may take time to choose the most suitable ones. To make your search easier, we gathered some organizations that deserve your attention.

RainKing Solutions

RainKing Solutions was founded in 2007 and is located in Bethesda. Its team consists of 51 to 200 workers. RainKing is regarded as an advertising and marketing organization. This company is privately owned and provides its clients with technology sales intelligence.

RainKing grants a customizable platform that enables clients to identify and rank potential purchasers to improve targeting. This platform can integrate with the organization’s existing client relationship management platform. This software that acts as a service approach to advertising has assisted RainKing Solutions in conquering market shares in the technology advertising area.

Zenoss

Zenoss is one of the top IT companies in Maryland. The company was founded in 2005; its staff has 51 to 200 workers. Zenoss is located in Annapolis and is known as a private computer software organization.

Zenoss is one of the top IT companies in Maryland. The company was founded in 2005; its staff has 51 to 200 workers. Zenoss is located in Annapolis and is known as a private computer software organization.

The company specializes in software-defined IT operations. Zenoss elaborates software that tracks and tests IT environments in real-time utilizing reconstructed digital models and algorithms based on machine data. The Zenoss organization allows its clients to get real-time performance information and predict outages.

Motionsoft

If you plan to work in a small company, Motionsoft will be your best choice. Its team has only 11 to 50 employees. Motionsoft is located in Rockville and is considered a private software organization.

If you plan to work in a small company, Motionsoft will be your best choice. Its team has only 11 to 50 employees. Motionsoft is located in Rockville and is considered a private software organization.

The organization specializes in software for gyms and fitness facilities.

Inovalon

Inovalon was founded back in 1998, but it did not prevent the company from becoming one the greatest Maryland technology companies. Its staff has 1,001 to 5,000 employees. The Inovalon company is a publicly traded organization offering IT services. It specializes in health care.

The company’s well-known platform, titled Inovalon ONE, ensures industry connectivity, datasets from the real world, and sophisticated analytics to help in all facets of the healthcare branch. If you decide to send your resume to Inovalon, you have a chance to get a set of benefits. Some are reduced or flexible hours, remote work, paid time off, maternity and paternity leave, and more.

2U

Being a publicly traded software organization, 2U was founded in 2008. The company is located in Lanham and has approximately 1,001 to 5,000 workers. The 2U organization specializes in education.

The company's management offers paid time off, maternity and paternity leave, health, vision, dental insurance, and other employee benefits. Also, you can work for 2U company from home.

Conclusion

Studying technology seems complicated however, all efforts will surely be paid off. The reason is that IT experts will always be in demand by companies worldwide.

Are you planning to be employed by one of the technology and cyber security companies in Maryland but have no idea what organizations are worth your consideration? The above-discussed companies are undoubtedly reliable and provide employees with several benefits. Thus, you can check their information and decide which organization to submit your resume to.

