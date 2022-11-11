Best Tech Startups in Maryland for 2023

The global pandemic did not prevent many startup companies from appearing. For example, Maryland deserves the most attention as one of the top developing hubs of entrepreneurship and business across the globe.

Thus, a lot of startup software companies in Maryland were founded recently. Let’s consider several of these startup businesses that gained incredible success.

List of Companies in Maryland

Business does not stand still. You will be surprised at how many startup companies have appeared in the last few years. Smart experts continue to develop new ideas and launch operations of new companies.

Thus, for example, startup software organizations have created several useful apps for various industries that can be downloaded from the App Store. A tool that enables users to create a fax from an iPhone is one of these applications. Having a special fax app on your device will simplify the work of any businessman, student, or ordinary user. This app lets users make and send ready faxes from any place and at any time. The complete faxing process will become easier since there is no need to go to the office or look for a fax machine.

In terms of an increasing number of startup companies, Maryland is no exception. Look closely at startup organizations and the best companies to work for in Maryland.

Dragos

While some companies are responsible for developing helpful tools such as a fax app, Dragos specializes in cyber security and network security. The company was founded in 2016 by Jon Lavender, Justin Cavinee, and Robert M. Lee.

Nowadays, 251-500 employees are working in Dragos. The company is involved in cybersecurity for industrial control systems that assist in discovering threats and responding to them. According to data, Dragos has ten investors.

Aledade

Being a new company, Aledade set an old-fashioned goal. It implies returning control to doctors over health care. Aledade was founded in 2014 by Edwin Miller and Farzad Mostashari. Today, approximately 251-500 workers operate in this company.

The number of investors is counted as 13. Aside from the healthcare industry, Aledade operates in hospitality, medical, and wellness areas. Aledade is a sort of platform for primary care physicians. It involves all these physicians require to create and manage an accountable care organization.

ZeroFOX

While some startup companies that create apps for users to install from App Store and Google Play gain success, companies specializing in security try to keep up. Thus, ZeroFOX is included in the list of best companies to work for in Maryland.

ZeroFOX started its operation in 2013, and its founders are Chris Cullison, Evan Blair, Hillary Herlehy, James Foster, and Robert Francis. The company staff consists of 101-250 employees and has 18 investors. Being a social media security company, ZeroFOX assists businesses in discovering, administering, and softening cyber threats appearing from social media.

Delfi Diagnostics

If you plan to work in a small company but have no experience in developing faxing apps, you can consider Delfi Diagnostics company. It specializes in biotechnology, health care, and health diagnostics industries. The organization consists of 11-50 employees.

Delfi Diagnostics is a relatively new company founded in 2019 by Alessandro Leal, Victor Velculescu, and Victor Velculescu. Nowadays, it has 12 investors. The company utilizes highly accurate non-invasive blood testing for early cancer detection when it is most treatable.

MeetingPlay

Even having a single investor, a company can be successful. A good example is a software organization that created a handy fax app. Another example is MeetingPlay which specializes in content, content delivery networks, events, iOS, and mobile industries.

MeetingPlay started its operation in 2013 and was founded by Joe Schwinger. It is a pretty small company that includes 11-50 workers. Being mobile event software, MeetingPlay enables users to engage with other participants.

Emocha Health

To begin with, Emocha Health was founded in 2010 by Jeffrey Daley, Morad Elmi, Sebastian Seiguer, and Sharon Kong. It specializes in health care, medical, and mHealth industries. It should surely be included in the list of companies in Maryland that are worth your consideration.

The company’s employees are 51-100, and there are 15 investors. Being a digital health company, Emocha Health utilizes video technology and scaled human engagement to allow every patient to take every medication.

Conclusion

Over the past decade, many startup software companies in Maryland and worldwide appeared to provide people with their services. Even different circumstances, such as Covid-19, did not stop them from successfully developing.

While some companies excelled in creating useful apps, others showed good results in health care, cyber security, and other industries. The above-discussed organizations can undoubtedly be considered top tech startups in Maryland.

